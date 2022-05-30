Regional Host Cities Announced For Postseason Baseball

Late Sunday, the NCAA announced the 16 host locations for the upcoming Regionals in the postseason baseball tournament. The TCU Horned Frogs had hoped that their Big 12 regular-season championship was enough to host a Regional. However, after going 1-2 this week in the Big 12 Tournament, they lost the slim chance they had of hosting.

TCU finished the season with an RPI of 36. RPI, or Rating Percentage Index, is a metric that measures a team’s wins and losses and its strength of schedule. RPI has been an issue for the Horned Frogs the last few weeks. Teams with an RPI less than 25 rarely get to host a Regional, but rarely are those teams not the regular-season champion of one of the toughest conferences in the nation.

The entire field of 64 will be announced on Monday at 11 a.m. CT. TCU is more than likely a No. 2 seed in one of the 16 Regional sites.

Regional Hosts

These are listed in alphabetical order; no national seed has yet to be announced for these teams.

Auburn Regional (Auburn)

Austin Regional (Texas)

Blacksburg Regional (Virginia Tech)

Chapel Hill (North Carolina)

College Park Regional (Maryland)

College Station Regional (Texas A&M)

Coral Gables Regional (Miami)

Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)

Gainesville Regional (Florida)

Greensville Regional (East Carolina)

Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)

Louisville Regional (Louisville)

Stanford Regional (Stanford)

Statesboro Regional (Georgia Southern)

Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)

Conference Breakdown

ACC – 4 (Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech)

SEC – 4 (Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M)

Big 12 – 2 (Oklahoma State, Texas)

Pac-12 – 2 (Oregon State, Stanford)

AAC – 1 (East Carolina)

Big 10 – 1 (Maryland)

Conference USA – 1 (Southern Miss)

Sun Belt 1 (Georgia Southern)

