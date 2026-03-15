Fort Worth Visiting Fan Guide for the NCAA Women's Tournament at Schollmaier Arena and Dickies Arena

Welcome to Fort Worth and welcome to TCU. Here's a quick primer on Cowtown roots, a few pop-culture stops tied to Taylor Sheridan's shows, a plain-English Horned Frogs explainer, and the game-week logistics you actually need for Schollmaier Arena and Dickies Arena.

Fast Facts for Fort Worth Visiting Fans

Selection Sunday: 7 p.m. CT, Sunday, March 15 (ESPN)

Round 1: March 20-21

Round 2: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Venues:

Rounds 1 and 2 at Schollmaier Arena (TCU's campus)

Regionals: Sweet 16 + Elite Eight at Dickies Arena

Tickets (TCU rounds):

All-session and single-session tickets for first- and second-round games at Schollmaier will be available online via GoFrogs.com or through the TCU Ticket Office (817-257-3764) following Selection Sunday Show.

"Do the Stockyards" quick hit: The Fort Worth cattle drive runs twice daily at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and it's free.

Rideshare is recommended to get around town. For Dickies Arena, the simplist plan is drop-off at the west entrance on Dickies Way, with pick-up typically on Harley Avenue at the north end of the building.

Horned Frog 101: Besides arguably being the best mascot in NCAA sports, the Horned Frog is the nickname of the Texas Horned Lizard. The tough little lizard's famous defense mechanism is shooting blood from its eyes - up to 5 feet.

The horned lizards (or frogs!) at the @FortWorthZoo recently hatched and will soon be released into the wild. A collaboration between @TCU_CSE, the zoo and @TPWDnews focuses on the research and conservation of our favorite animal.



Learn more at: https://t.co/GAFuuHtlhT pic.twitter.com/q2PC3Ens4O — TCU (@TCU) August 12, 2025

KillerFrogs.com is glad you're making the trip to Fort Worth. Whether you're wearing purple or traveling with another fan base, you're welcome here. If you have questions about parking, where to eat near campus, how to visit the Stockyards between sessions, or which neighborhoods make the most sense for your weekend, jump into the KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum and ask. Our regulars love helping visiting fans plan a smooth trip.

Game Week FAQ (Fort Worth Sessions)

TCU will host the NCAA Women's Tournament Rounds 1 & 2 at Schollmaier Arena. | On Assignment, Brian McLean for KillerFrogs | TCU On SI

When do game times get posted? The NCAA sets the dates now. Game times are posted after the bracket is finalized on Selection Sunday.

What's the simplest two-venue plan? Think of it as "campus first, Dickies later": Rounds 1-2 at Schollmaier Arena on TCU's campus. The regional rounds move to Dickies Arena.

When should visiting fan bases buy tickets for the TCU-hosted rounds? All-session and single-session tickets go on sale Sunday after the selection show. That's when inventory and seat maps become available and decisions get easier.

What's the "easy button" for Dickies Arena transportation? Use rideshare.

TCU Things To Do Between Sessions

Your one must-do photo: Frog Fountain is the signature campus landmark and a classic visitor photo stop.

Quick campus loop for first-time visitors. TCU's self-guided tour is an easy walk, and highlights stops like Frog Fountain, Campus Commons, the chapel area, and the athletics core around Schollmaier.

Need an indoor break? Visitors can enter the Mary Couts Burnett Library during posted visitor hours in the spring semester.

Bonus events if you have time. Experience the Lupton Magic and catch a TCU Baseball game. The Frogs are at home March 20-23 and March 27-29. TCU Beach Volleyball is also home March 27 & 28.

Two "TCU flex" facts

Princeton Review rankings list TCU as No. 1 happiest students and No. 4 most beautiful campus (plus quality of life and facilities).

U.S. News highlights the beautiful campus, specifically noting the Frog Fountain as a campus centerpiece.

Where to Stay for a Basketball Weekend

If convenience is your priority in Rounds 1 and 2, staying close to TCU keeps things simple. Hyatt Place Fort Worth / TCU is essentially on campus and the most convenient if you can get a room.

If your priority is Fort Worth tourism, consider staying in downtown or the Stockyards.

Where to Eat Between Sessions and After Games

Between sessions, if you don't want to get back in your car, walk toward Berry Street and University for the TCU Bookstore and several frog-friendly restaurants and pubs including Dutch's, Jon's Grill, Buffalo Bros, and Mama's Pizza. Down University Drive is an area called Riverside, with shopping and plenty of places to eat like Ol South Pancake House, Rex's Bar & Grill, and Quince Riverside.

If your group is doing the Stockyards night, use the Stockyards as your main walk-around zone and build the night around the cattle drive window or live music spots.

Pop culture bonus for Sheridan fans. Landman filming includes Cattleman's Steak House. Hooker's Grill kept the facade from the 1883 production. Lioness is reported to have filmed at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in downtown Fort Worth's Sundance Square.

Welcome to the Best Kept Secret (until recently).

If you don't know already, you will soon enough. Your team got the great draw! You are going to love Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Stockyards at night | photo from TCU X account | TCU Athletics @TCU_Athletics Jun 30, 2012

Why Fort Worth is called Cowtown

The Stockyards' own history notes that drovers used Fort Worth as a key stop on the Chisholm Trail era. Between 1866 and 1890, more than four million head of cattle were driven through Fort Worth, helping turn it into a major cattle market hub as railroads expanded, and the city soon became known as Cowtown.

Why Fort Worth is also called Panther City

There's a long-standing rivalry between Dallas and Fort Worth, aka DFW. Texas Monthly traces back the nickname to a 1875 Dallas jab that Fort Worth was so dull that a panther could sleep in the street. Fort Worth decided to embrace it, and it's still part of the local identity today.

Your Stockyards Starter Pack and the Cattle Drive Schedule

If you only do one non-basketball thing in Fort Worth, visit the Stockyards. It's real, and it's special.

FortWorth.com calls it the world's only twice-daily cattle drive, and it's free for everyone. Uber or Lyft instead of driving yourself.

Fort Worth on Your Screen Right Now

If your group even has one Yellowstone-universe fan, Fort Worth can feel weirdly familiar. Fort Worth.com states Paramount+'s 1883 is a prequel to Yellowstone and that the production office was located in Fort Worth. Exchange Avenue was transformed into Hell's Half Acre, with blocks converted to dirt roads and facades adjusted to an 1883 look.

More recently, Fort Worth.com's Landman filming locations list underscores how heavily the city has been used on camera, including spots such as Sundance Square, the Petroleum Club, the Stockyards, and even TCU facilities.

And if someone in your party watches Lioness, local reporting has tracked Fort Worth-area filming and the specific businesses and streets used for production, adding to the sense that the city keeps showing up as itself.

Come Back When You Can Stay Longer

If this trip is strictly basketball, you'll still get the best version of Fort Worth because the Stockyards and campus are so close to the arenas. Next time, add one extra day for a real Stockyards night and a slow morning walk through the cultural district.