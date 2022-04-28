Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings TCU Leaps To The Top

After sweeping Texas Tech and taking two of three in Stillwater, TCU now sits at the top of the Big 12 standings. Our panel of fans agrees, and for the first time, the TCU Horned Frogs sit at the top of this week’s Big 12 Power Rankings. The Frogs played three top 10 teams in back-to-back-to-back weekends and went 6-3 in those games.

Texas Tech won the series over West Virginia while Texas swept Baylor, so Texas moved above West Virginia. The bottom four of the league did not change in their rankings.

National rankings listed are based on current rankings by D1Baseball. Team records are through Sunday, April 24, and do not reflect any of this week’s midweek games.

Power Rankings

9. Kansas (16-23, 2-10), last week #9

Kansas got swept by Oklahoma last weekend. The Sooners outscored them 46-12 over the weekend. Is it basketball season yet in Lawrence?

8. Kansas State (21-18, 3-9), last week #8

Kansas State had their off week from Big 12 play last weekend. They did win their weekend series over UC Irvine. Last week, after they won the series over Texas, they didn’t budge. Don’t expect much movement from them as they have already played the league’s top four teams and went 3-9 in those games.

7. Baylor (20-20, 4-11), last week #7

We’ve said it before and will say it again. Baylor Tears are the greatest thing in all of college sports. They went to Austin last weekend and got their you-know-whats kicked. Texas swept the series and outscored the Bears 46-9. Ouch. Baylor still has OSU and Tech on their schedule and a series with KSU. Yep, they are pretty much locked in at this spot.

6. Oklahoma (25-13, 7-5), last week #6

Oklahoma still has four conference series to play, including TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia – all teams ahead of them on this list. They could still cause some turmoil in the overall Big 12 standings and these weekly rankings. They probably can’t drop too far, but they could go up a spot or two.

5. West Virginia (24-14, 7-5), last week #4

West Virginia sat at the top of the Big 12 standings not too long ago. They’ve fallen back to the middle of the pack. They have a series left with Texas, but the rest of their conference games are with teams lower in these Power Rankings. If they win the majority of those games, they could play a role in tourney seeding.

4. #10 Texas (30-13, 9-6), last week #5

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. They started out as the top team in the nation. Are they taking lessons from their soon-to-be SEC brethren at Mississippi State? Last year’s national champions have fallen out of the rankings. Is Texas trying to do the same? Here in the Big 12, you have to play the entire season. Let’s see if they can claw their way back to the title race.

3. #9 Texas Tech (29-14, 9-6), last week #3

The Red Raiders are a bit of a conundrum this season. In some national polls, they are a Top 10 team. In other polls, they aren’t even ranked in the Top 30. They’ve recently lost a slew of midweek games to teams they should have won. They dominated the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with WVU, winning 12-2. But then, on Sunday, WVU entered the top of 9th with a 5-4 lead. Somehow, when it mattered the most, Tech gave up ten runs in that half-inning. They do have a remaining series with OSU, which will play a role in the final standings.

2. #8 Oklahoma State (27-13, 10-5), last week #1

Oklahoma State got to the top of the Power Rankings last week after Texas lost a series to KSU, and TCU swept tech. They then hosted the Horned Frogs for a weekend series last week. They blew away the Frogs on Friday night, 13-2. Fans in Fort Worth were bracing for what could come the next two days. But the Frogs won both to take the series and overtake the Pokes at the top of these Power Rankings.

1. #20 TCU (27-13, 12-6), last week #2

It’s been a gauntlet for TCU this last month. After losing back-to-back series against West Virginia and Texas, the Frogs found a way to sweep Texas Tech and win a road series over OSU. This is the team the Frogs fans have been hoping to see all season. Can they keep their position at the top of the standings? TCU gets an off week from league play this week but still has a tough road series at Florida State. The Frogs still have a series to play with both Oklahoma and Kansas. Just keep winning, Frogs.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

