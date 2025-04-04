Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Week 18 - Kansas State, Arizona State Debut at the Top
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, March 30. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
Welcome to our inaugural Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings. Each week, our voters will rank the 14 baseball teams in the Big 12 based on their conference play and overall record. Neither Colorado nor Iowa State fields a baseball team, so there are only 14 teams.
It's not just about records. What are our voters seeing from these teams? What's the vibe coming from these dugouts? Which team has a chance to make it to the postseason?
Many of you may be familiar with our weekly Power Rankings for football and men's basketball, which we've done for several seasons. We added women's basketball this past season. We did baseball power rankings in 2022 and 2023, but they went on hiatus last year. Now, they are back!
After the weekend series are over, our voters rank the teams. Votes are calculated, and this article is then the summary of their votes. Look for this most Thursdays, but sometime, like this week, it gets pushed to Fridays.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- Approximately 20 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (9) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from many of the Big 12 current schools (11); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-14. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings – Week Four of Conference Play (Week of March 31)
Here are our Week 4 Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 14 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that the four schools in Arizona and Kansas may be the ones to beat this season.
Week 4 Power Rankings Highlights
- Kansas State debuts as the No. 1 team followed closely by Arizona State.
- Kansas State, Arizona State, and Kansas all received first-place votes this week.
- Oklahoma State debuts as the No. 14 team in our Power Rankings.
- Houston and Texas Tech also received last-place votes.
- Texas Tech had the highest fluctuation (7) between its highest and lowest rankings. The Red Raiders received votes ranging from No. 7 to No. 14.
- Oklahoma State and Baylor had the lowest fluctuation (1) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records are as of 3/30/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
14. Oklahoma State (12-13, 1-6)
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Kansas 0-3
13. Utah (13-13, 2-7)
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Arizona State 0-3
12. Houston (15-12, 3-6)
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost 1-2 versus TCU
11. Texas Tech (8-16, 4-5)
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Kansas State 0-3
10. UCF (17-10, 3-6)
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Cincinnati 0-3
9. BYU (14-11, 4-5)
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost 1-2 to West Virginia
8. Cincinnati (16-11, 4-5)
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept UCF 3-0
7. Baylor
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Arizona 2-1
6. TCU (21-8, 5-4)
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Houston 2-1
5. Arizona (20-7, 6-3)
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost 1-2 to Baylor
4. West Virginia (22-4, 4-3)
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat BYU 2-1
3. Kansas (23-6, 6-3)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Oklahoma State 3-0
2. Arizona State (19-9, 7-2)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Utah 3-0
1. Kansas State (19-8, 8-1)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Texas Tech 3-0
