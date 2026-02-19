Olivia Miles’ superstardom is transcending the college basketball world.

After a slew of tremendous performances over the past several weeks, including a 40-point onslaught against the Baylor Bears on Feb. 12 and another quality effort in a victory over West Virginia, the TCU Horned Frogs’ most electric scorer was showered with countless awards from the national media for Week 15 of the college basketball season.

The Big 12 named Miles its Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. She’s the first player in TCU history to win the award four times in a single campaign. Only two other Horned Frogs, Sedona Prince and Lauren Heard, have even claimed the prize at least four times in their entire careers. With that information, saying that Miles is having a fantastic season in Fort Worth would be a massive understatement.

Awards Galore for Olivia Miles

TCU guard Olivia Miles earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors after recording a triple-double and setting the NCAA record for consecutive 15-and-5 games. | Nate Cross

On top of her Big 12 Player of the Week honor, the Associated Press bestowed Miles with its national player of the week award. It was the first time in her college basketball career — with either Notre Dame or TCU — that the AP has recognized her as the week’s best player.

It’s an honor that’s well-deserved. Without her scoring prowess against the Bears and Mountaineers, it’s difficult to imagine TCU coming out on top. But with Miles in the lineup, anything seems possible, including a potential trip to the Final Four.

Additionally, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association named Miles the Ann Meyers-Drysdale National Player of the Week. Talk about earning a lot of hardware!

Miles Is Having a Tremendous Season in Fort Worth

Through 28 games with TCU, Miles is making good on the promise that she’d be one of the best basketball players in the country. She’s averaging 20.1 points per game (the most on the team) as well as 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists. She’s also a threat on defense; Miles leads the Frogs in steals per game with two.

As Baylor learned very quickly in that dominating TCU win on Feb. 12, Miles is deadly from 3-point range. She made 10 shots from beyond the arc in that game, which was just a microcosm of what she’s done throughout the season. Note to all teams in the Big 12 and beyond: Don’t leave Olivia Miles open at the 3-point line. She’ll certainly make you pay.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Three more games remain on TCU’s regular-season schedule. It will play Iowa State on Feb. 22 before traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats on Feb. 25. The regular-season finale comes March 1, when the No. 15 Baylor Bears stroll into Fort Worth for what’s shaping up to be a titanic clash.

Recommended Articles