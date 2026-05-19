Why This Year's Format Matters More Than Previous Seasons

Over the past couple of years, the Big 12 tournament has undergone drastic changes to its format.

In 2024, the top ten teams of the thirteen-team conference were seeded one through ten in a double-elimination tournament. The top two overall seeds received a first-round bye.

Last year, the top twelve teams of the fourteen-team conference were seeded one through ten in a single-elimination tournament. This marked the first time the tournament was changed from double to single elimination. There were four total rounds: the first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and a championship game. Only the top four seeds were granted byes to the quarterfinals.

This year, the bracket format is similar to a single-elimination bracket; however, it has been extended to include an additional round. Rounds include: the first round, the second round, the quarterfinals, the semifinals, a championship game. Byes, however, are managed differently than in years past. Seeds one through six get byes till the quarterfinals, and seeds seven and eight get byes to the second round.

The New Bracket Could Create Unexpected Chaos

Seeds nine through twelve, BYU, Utah, Kansas State, and Texas Tech, have three games just to make it to the semifinals. The new format favors the top six seeds more than in years past, as those teams would have to win only three games to win the entire tournament.

Why Moving to Arizona Changes Everything

After four seasons of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, serving as the tournament site, the Big 12 is moving west, with this year's postseason play taking place in Surprise, Arizona. This is the first time the tournament will be held outside Oklahoma or Texas in the conference’s history.

Play will commence at Surprise Stadium, the spring training facility for the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers. Surprise Stadium also brings the play back to the outdoors, with a grass surface and an outfield wall that reaches 400 feet in center field from home plate. The rest of the outfield wall is symmetrical, with each side, both left and right field, going back 350 feet from home plate.

The games take place from May 18th to May 22nd, and the forecast is nothing but sunshine, with an average high of 90 degrees and a low of 73 degrees.

The Door is Wide Open This Year

The tournament hasn’t had a repeat champion since Texas A&M in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Defending tournament champion, Arizona, didn’t qualify for this year's bracket after winning only nine games in conference play and finishing the regular season with a 19-34 overall record.

2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament presented by Allstate Bracket Announced



next stop ➡️ Surprise, AZ ⚾️



ℹ️ https://t.co/Of8WmH4VX9

🎟️ https://t.co/k5zu1QFBS9 pic.twitter.com/8HVuoA8GFf — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 17, 2026

The University of Kansas, the No. 1 overall seed, is looking for its second Big 12 tournament championship and its first since 2006. The Jayhawks have finished as runner-up in two tournaments; their last championship appearance was in 2013. Kansas has a record of 10-17 all-time in its fourteen appearances.

West Virginia University, the second overall seed, is looking for the program's first Big 12 tournament championship title ever. The Mountaineers have finished as runners-up twice, most recently in 2019. West Virginia has an overall record of 8-10 in its 12 appearances in the tournament.

Newcomers Are Already Shaking Up the Big 12

Arizona State and BYU make their second appearance in the tournament. The Sun Devils finished third in the Big 12, and BYU finished fourth. Last year, these two met in the first round, with BYU coming out with a 2-0 victory, and then they fell to Arizona 4-1.

UCF also made its second-ever tournament appearance this year. Last year, the Knights missed the tournament entirely after winning two tournament games and reaching the semifinals in 2024.

Why TCU and Oklahoma State Still Matter

Oklahoma State and TCU are no strangers to the Big 12 tournament. Both programs have led their current teams to four championships each. Oklahoma State last won in 2024, while TCU last won in 2023. Oklahoma State and TCU have had tremendous success in the tournament. The Cowboys have been a runner-up or champion in seven of the last 11 tournaments. TCU has done the same in six of the last 11 tournaments. Oklahoma State is the fifth seed, while TCU is the seventh seed.

TCU Baseball celebrates during the Cincinnati game earlier this month. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI

Who Could Play Spoiler This Week

The bottom half of the bracket: Cincinnati, TCU, Baylor, BYU, Utah, Kansas State, and Texas Tech can play spoiler this year. Excluding TCU, these teams combine for two Big 12 Championships, with Baylor and Texas Tech splitting the total. Baylor’s championship came in 2018, and Texas Tech was in 1998. These teams at the bottom of the bracket have a chance to shake up this year's tournament, and with the winner getting an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament, it might be the only chance for some to continue their seasons.

Join the Conversation

TCU enters the week as a dangerous No. 7 seed with a history of making noise in the Big 12 Tournament. KillerFrogs.com is the best place to follow the TCU Horned Frogs' postseason run. Will the Frogs continue their success in the Big 12 tournament, or will a surprise team take the title?