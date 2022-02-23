TCU Baseball:  The Natural

In the Bernard Malamud novel, The Natural, a talent scout lies sleeping after discovering the great Roy Hobbes to whom the title refers. There is a passage, one of the finest in sports literature, when he recalls first encountering the man who might reverse his bibulous fortunes: ". . . Roy had come to mind . . . so that for once waking was better than sleeping." Needless to say, after the performance of Brayden Taylor on Sunday, TCU baseball fans the world over can enjoy their waking life.

For the second time in his career, Taylor has been named Big 12 Player of the Week after his performance at the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Taylor hit .636 with a 1.551 OPS as TCU secured victory in two of three games in Scottsdale last weekend. In the season opener, Taylor hit the game-tying double before scoring the go-ahead run that heralded TCU's victory over San Diego State.

But Taylor's performance wasn't limited to two crucial events. Significantly, of TCU's 21 runs during the course of the tournament, Taylor alone could boast nine. Additionally, over the course of the weekend, he had three games with multiple hits and landed safely on base 11 times.

Brayden Taylor has much to be proud of. Last May, he was one of 11 TCU Horned Frogs to receive postseason honors, named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, in addition to being selected for the All-Big 12 second team. This preseason, he is on the All-Big 12 list.

A natural, indeed.

Taylor played his first home game with the Frogs last night against Stephen F. Austin. They won, with an 11-1 final.

