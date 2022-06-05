Game 1 Friday night- University of Louisiana

Riley Cornelio took the mound for the Frogs in their first game of the College Station Regional against the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Cornelio walked two in the first inning and Kurtis Byrne helped get him out of a potential dangerous situation gunning down a would be base stealer at third base for the third out.

Elijah Nunez started the bottom half of the first with a hard hit line drive up the middle, however the mound slowed it and redirected it just enough for the short stop to make the play. Sacco lined a double down the left field line but would be stranded in the inning.

Second Inning

Braydon Taylor flashed the leather ranging to his right to retire RF Heath Hood. Cornelio would hit the next batter before Nunez tracked a rocket to center for the second out. Then UL caught lightning in a bottle with back-to-back homers to give the Ragin' Cajuns an early 3-0 lead. TCU would be unable to get anything going in the bottom half of the inning.

Third Inning

After Cornelio retired UL quickly in the top half of the third, it was TCU's turn to slug their way back into the game. With Gray Rodgers leading things off with a double, it would be Tommy Sacco who stepped up for TCU with a two run bomb to left center. Sacco's homer from the right side of the plate would get the Frogs back in the game, but still trailing 3-2.

Fifth Inning

In the bottom of the 5th inning TCU would momentarily take the lead. After Garrison Berkley led things off with a walk, Elijah Nunez would drop a bunt that the catcher would be unable to handle and the Frogs were in business with 2 on and nobody out. Louisiana would bring on their star reliever Bo Bonds who would retire Tommy Sacco on strikes. Braydon Taylor would move the runners over with a ground ball to the right side, setting up Kurtis Byrne.

Byrne, who sniped two would be base stealers would drive in two runs to give TCU a 4-3 lead.

Sixth Inning

The TCU lead would be fleeting however, and Cornelio would need to be relieved by Luke Savage. Louisiana would get a triple to right field to bring in two runs, both accredited to Cornelio.

Final

The Ragin' Cajuns would plate two more runs, both unearned on uncharacteristic throwing errors by TCU. Porter Brown would hit a solo shot in his first at bat but it would not be enough to complete the rally. The Frogs would lose their first game of the College Station Regional 7-6 to the University of Louisiana.

Game 2 Saturday- Oral Roberts University

TCU faced Oral Roberts, who lost to Texas A&M in their first game Friday. Coach Saarloos was back in the dugout after serving his two game suspension from the Big 12 tournament. With both teams going 0-1 after their first games, this was an elimination game to end one of these programs seasons. TCU was able to avoid going 2 and Q behind strong performances from Marcelo Perez, Caleb Bolden and Garrett Wright on the mound; and Tommy Sacco, Braydon Taylor and Kurtis Byrne behind the plate.

Pitcher Inn H R BB K PT Marcelo Perez 4.2 5 1 1 5 86 Caleb Bolden (W) 1.1 0 0 2 1 36 Garrett Wright (S) 2.2 0 0 2 4 51

Sacco, Taylor and Byrne each went 1-4 with an RBI. Sacco opened the scoring with an RBI double and Taylor and Byrne hit back-to-back solo shots.

Sunday College Station Regional Games

TCU will try to stave off elimination again Sunday at 1:00 against the loser of Saturday nights' game between Texas A&M and the University of Louisiana.

