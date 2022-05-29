Skip to main content
College World Series: Final Projections Before Field Of 64 Announced

D1Baseball has updated its postseason projections. Where do they have TCU and other Big 12 schools?

© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

As the conference tournaments conclude today, teams are anxious for the announcements to come for the NCAA postseason. The 16 Regional sights should be announced Sunday evening. Then at 11 a.m. CT Monday, the complete field of 64 teams will be revealed.

D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament with the impacts from the conference tournaments. Now, D1Baseball only has five teams from the Big 12 making the tournament. West Virginia is now on the list of “First Four Out” after there were some stolen bids over the weekend, with teams winning conference tournaments for an automatic bid that weren’t projected to make the postseason.

After TCU went 1-2 in the Big 12 Tournament, the latest projection has the Horned Frogs NOT hosting a regional. Instead, they would be the No. 2-seed in the Gainesville (Florida) Regional, including No. 15 national seed Florida, Missouri State, and Campbell.

The Big 12, according to these projections, would host two Regionals, one in Austin and one in Stillwater.

Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 29:

Big 12 Schools

  • Oklahoma State– Projected No. 14 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater with SE Missouri State, Arkansas, and Dallas Baptist.
  • Oklahoma – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional. Frogs fans will be glad if TCU can avoid a College Station Regional. This season, Oklahoma has been the surprise team in the Big 12 and could pull off the upset over A&M.
  • TCU– Projected No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional.
  • Texas – Projected No. 9 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Austin with Texas State, Louisiana Tech, and Oral Roberts.
  • Texas Tech – Projected No. 2 seed in the Coral Gables Regional where they would potentially face No. 7 Miami.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents

  • Army – Projected No. 4 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional.
  • Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional.
  • Florida State – Projected No. 3 seed in the Statesboro Regional.
  • Louisville – Projected No. 12 national seed and host of the Louisville Regional.
  • UTSA – Projected No. 3-seed in the College Station Regional.

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

  1. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
  2. Stanford Regional (Stanford)
  3. Blacksburg Regional (Virginia Tech)
  4. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
  5. College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
  6. College Park Regional (Maryland)
  7. Coral Gables Regional (Miami)
  8. South Bend Regional (Notre Dame)
  9. Austin Regional (Texas)
  10. Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
  11. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
  12. Louisville Regional (Louisville)
  13. Greenville Regional (East Carolina)
  14. Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)
  15. Gainesville Regional (Florida)
  16. Statesboro Regional (Georgia Southern)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

  • (1) Tennessee
  • (4) Oregon State
  • (5) Texas A&M
  • (8) Notre Dame

Bracket Two

  • (2) Stanford
  • (3) Virginia Tech
  • (6) Maryland
  • (7) Miami

We will know on Monday what the NCAA postseason will actually look like.

