How To Watch 2022 College World Series, Schedule, TV

The College World Series begins Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The tournament will run out the rest of the month with the final wrapping up by June 27. Check out the TV and game schedule below for every game of the CWS.

There are two brackets in the tournament where the winners of each will square off in a three-game series for the championship starting June 25. This is a double-elimination tournament leading up to the final.

Bracket 1: Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame

Bracket 2: Stanford, Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss

All times listed below are in CT

College World Series Schedule -- Round 1

Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, June 17, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Texas vs. Notre Dame, June 17, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Stanford vs. Arkansas, June 18, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Auburn vs. Ole Miss, June 18, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

College World Series Schedule -- Round 2

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, June 19, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN/loser eliminated)

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, June 19, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, June 20, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN/loser eliminated)

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, June 20, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5, June 21, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN/loser eliminated)

Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7, June 21, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN/loser eliminated)

Semifinals Schedule

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9, June 22, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, June 22, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 13: Game 11 rematch IF Game 11 is loser's first loss, June 23, TBD (ESPN/loser eliminated)

Game 14: Game 12 rematch IF Game 12 is loser's first loss, June 23, TBD (ESPN/loser eliminated)

Games 13 and 14 are only if necessary

College World Series Final: Best of 3

Game 1: Winner Bracket 1 vs. Winner Bracket 2, June 25, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: June 26, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: June 27, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN/if necessary)

