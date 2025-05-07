Could the Frogs Be Headed to Eugene Come the Postseason?
The calendar turned to May, which means its time we turn our thoughts to postseason baseball. There's just two weeks left in the regular season. Then postseason arrives. The 64 teams that make the tournament will be announced on Monday, May 26, less than three weeks away.
The Horned Frogs (34-15, 15-9), who failed to make the tournament last year, are currently in a three-way tie for third place in the Big 12. West Virginia is in the top spot, with Arizona State in second. TCU is tied with Arizona and Kansas.
What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?
Each week as the postseason approaches, D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, updates its projections for the postseason tournament.
Seven of the 14 teams in the Big 12 are projected to make the field this week, up one from last week: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, and West Virginia. As of this week, Arizona and West Virginia are projected to host a Regional.
Five other teams TCU has played in nonconference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, San Diego, Southern Miss, and UTSA. Michigan and UTRGV, both TCU nonconference opponents, are in the first four out and not projected to make the field.
Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Big 12 Schools:
- Arizona - Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Tucson. Their potential Super Regional would be in Austin against No. 1 Texas.
- Arizona State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Los Angeles Regional
- Cincinnati - Projected No. 3 seed in the Clemson Regional
- Kansas - Projected No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
- Kansas State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional. The Wildcats are currently projected as one of the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
- TCU - Projected No. 2 seed in the Eugene Regional.
- West Virginia - Projected No. 12 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Morgantown. Their potential Super Regional would be in Athens against No. 5 Georgia.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
- Arkansas - No. 2 national seed
- Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional
- Michigan - One of the First Four Out and not projected to make the field
- San Diego - Projected No. 4 seed in the Los Angeles Regional
- Southern Miss - Projected No. 2 seed in the Auburn Regional
- UTRGV - One of the First Four Out and not projected to make the field
- UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
- Eugene Regional (Oregon)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
- Tucson Regional (Arizona)
Projected Eugene Regional
- Oregon (Overall No. 13 seed and automatic qualifier as winner of the Big Ten)
- TCU (at-large bid)
- Cal Poly (at-large bid)
- Fairfield (Automatic qualifier as projected winner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas
• (4) LSU
• (5) Georgia
• (8) Vanderbilt
Bracket Two
• (2) Arkansas
• (3) Florida State
• (6) Auburn
• (7) North Carolina
