Could the Frogs Be Headed to Eugene Come the Postseason?

D1Baseball's projection for this week has TCU as the No. 2 seed in the Eugene Regional, where they could face Oregon, the projected Big Ten champs.

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; General view of the stadium during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
The calendar turned to May, which means its time we turn our thoughts to postseason baseball. There's just two weeks left in the regular season. Then postseason arrives. The 64 teams that make the tournament will be announced on Monday, May 26, less than three weeks away.

The Horned Frogs (34-15, 15-9), who failed to make the tournament last year, are currently in a three-way tie for third place in the Big 12. West Virginia is in the top spot, with Arizona State in second. TCU is tied with Arizona and Kansas.

What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?

Each week as the postseason approaches, D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, updates its projections for the postseason tournament.

Seven of the 14 teams in the Big 12 are projected to make the field this week, up one from last week: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, and West Virginia. As of this week, Arizona and West Virginia are projected to host a Regional.

Five other teams TCU has played in nonconference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, San Diego, Southern Miss, and UTSA. Michigan and UTRGV, both TCU nonconference opponents, are in the first four out and not projected to make the field.

Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Big 12 Schools:

  • Arizona - Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Tucson. Their potential Super Regional would be in Austin against No. 1 Texas.
  • Arizona State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Los Angeles Regional
  • Cincinnati - Projected No. 3 seed in the Clemson Regional
  • Kansas - Projected No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
  • Kansas State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional. The Wildcats are currently projected as one of the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
  • TCU - Projected No. 2 seed in the Eugene Regional.
  • West Virginia - Projected No. 12 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Morgantown. Their potential Super Regional would be in Athens against No. 5 Georgia.


TCU Non-Conference Opponents

  • Arkansas - No. 2 national seed
  • Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional
  • Michigan - One of the First Four Out and not projected to make the field
  • San Diego - Projected No. 4 seed in the Los Angeles Regional
  • Southern Miss - Projected No. 2 seed in the Auburn Regional
  • UTRGV - One of the First Four Out and not projected to make the field
  • UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

  1. Austin Regional (Texas)
  2. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
  3. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
  4. Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
  5. Athens Regional (Georgia)
  6. Auburn Regional (Auburn)
  7. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
  8. Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
  9. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
  10. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
  11. Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
  12. Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
  13. Eugene Regional (Oregon)
  14. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
  15. Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
  16. Tucson Regional (Arizona)

Projected Eugene Regional

  1. Oregon (Overall No. 13 seed and automatic qualifier as winner of the Big Ten)
  2. TCU (at-large bid)
  3. Cal Poly (at-large bid)
  4. Fairfield (Automatic qualifier as projected winner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

• (1) Texas
• (4) LSU
• (5) Georgia
• (8) Vanderbilt

Bracket Two

• (2) Arkansas
• (3) Florida State
• (6) Auburn
• (7) North Carolina

BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

