Final NCAA Baseball Projections: Regional Sites Selected
Selection Monday has arrived! In just a matter of hours, we will learn which 64 teams will be playing in the NCAA Tournament.
The conference tournaments are behind us, and 30 teams received automatic qualifier spots in the field of 64. Some of those, like Tennessee and Oklahoma State, were already expected to host a Regional. Others may have stolen some bids from some of the bubble teams.
On Sunday evening, we learned which 16 locations will host Regionals. The list, though, was just in alphabetical order, so actual seeding is still to be determined.
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has released its final projections on the field of 64 teams. They still have seven of the 13 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason.
Key changes impacting Big 12 teams in today’s projections now have TCU as the No. 3 seed in the Tucson Regional, and Oklahoma State jumped up to the No. 10 national seed.
TCU (33-21, 14-16 Big 12) is projected to be a No. 3 seed in the Tucson Regional, along with No. 14 Arizona, UC Irvine, and Grand Canyon. TCU defeated Arizona in a midweek game played in Fort Worth in February.
Two Big 12 schools, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, are projected to host Regional. Dallas Baptist, a team TCU beat twice this year, is projected to make the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional.
Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 27:
Big 12 Schools Projected in the NCAA Tournament
Kansas State– Projected No. 3-seed in the Fayetteville Regional. The Cats have moved off the “last four in” list and should be a lock for the tournament.
Oklahoma – Projected No. 8 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Norman. They would then be in line to host a Super Regional, potentially against No. 9 Georgia.
Oklahoma State – Projected No. 10 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Their potential Super Regional would be against No. 7 Florida State.
TCU – Projected No. 3 seed in the Tucson Regional.
Texas – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional.
UCF – Projected No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional.
West Virginia – Projected No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents Projected in the NCAA Tournament
Arizona - Projected No. 11 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Tucson. Their potential Super Regional would be against No. 3 North Carolina.
Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional.
Projected Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
1. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
2. Lexington Regional (Kentucky)
3. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
4. College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
5. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
6. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
7. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
8. Norman Regional (Oklahoma)
9. Athens Regional (Georgia)
10. Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)
11. Raleigh Regional (NC State)
12. Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)
13. Santa Barbara Regional (UC Santa Barbara)
14. Tucson Regional (Arizona)
15. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
16. Greenville Regional (East Carolina)
- Projected College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Tennessee
• (4) Texas A&M
• (5) Arkansas
• (8) Oklahoma
Bracket Two
• (2) Kentucky
• (3) North Carolina
• (6) Clemson
• (7) Florida State
