TCU Baseball: Payton Tolle and Ben Abeldt Earn End-of-Season Accolades
Before we reflect on the TCU Baseball season, we have some awards to give out! Ben Abeldt and Payton Tolle earned 2nd team All-American honors from NCBWA and 3rd team All-American honors from Perfect Game. With the year both guys had on the mound, there's no wonder they were in the All-American conversation.
Payton Tolle, TCU's Friday night starter for the majority of the year, will likely be considered as one of the more memorable pitchers that wore the Horned Frog uniform. The lefty tallied a final stat line of 81.1 IP, 125 strikeouts, and an opponent BAVG of .198. He also posted a 3.21 ERA and a 7-4 record in his 14 starts in the 2024 season. Tolle ranked 3rd in the Big 12 in ERA, 2nd in the Big 12 for strikeouts, and 8th in the league for most innings pitched. As for Tolle's awards for the 2024 season, it's better if we list them out instead of keeping them in paragraph format.
- Big 12 Pitcher of the Year
- Big 12 Newcomer of the Year
- First Team All-Conference Performer
- Semifinalist for the NCBWA's Dick Howser Trophy
- Semifinalist for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award
Ben Abeldt was TCU's go-to guy out of the bullpen in the 2024 season, evidenced by his 26 appearances and 44.1 innings. The closer himself struck out 54 batters while posting a 1.83 ERA. In his 16 conference outings, he tallied 5 saves with a 1.50 ERA. Abeldt earned a first-team All-Big 12 Performer award and is currently a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year award. Abeldt has also been invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp that will take place this month.