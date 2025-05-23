Frogs Advance to Semi-final Round of the Big 12 Baseball Championship
After TCU Baseball earned a bye in the Big 12 Tournament as the 3-seed, the Frogs matched up against the Houston Cougars in the 2nd round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament. The Cougars eliminated Kansas State on Day 1 of the tournament with a stunning 9-2 victory.
Tommy LaPour, the typical Friday night starter for the Frogs, got the nod on the mound against the Cougars and didn't disappoint. The Wichita State transfer tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, only allowing two hits and one walk, while recording six strikeouts in the process.
Despite having the extended break due to the bye, the Frog offense picked up right where it left off by getting on the scoreboard in the 1st inning. Sawyer Strosnider made his presence known early on in the game with a stand-up triple down the right field line. Cole Cramer would later score the freshman on an error by the Cougar infield. Strosnider's 10th triple marked the single-season program record for triples in a season by a Horned Frog.
It was in the 2nd that TCU began to show why it's called Lupton East. Frogball was in full effect as some chaos on the basepaths and some clutch hitting resulted in the Frogs striking for four runs against one of the best pitchers in the conference, Antoine Jean.
After a single by Isaac Cadena and a Jack Bell walk, Head Coach Todd Whitting turned to Jean to give the Cougars some solid innings out of the bullpen. Bill Mosiello's offense immediately made the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year uncomfortable on the mound by putting on, and successfully executing, the double steal.
The Frogs loaded the bases a batter later, but at a cost. Colton Griffin was seemingly amped up after a hit-by-pitch and was vocal about that excitement, but was ejected a few minutes later by the umpiring crew, and was replaced by Brody Green. TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos mentioned in the press conference after the game that the TCU dugout believed Griffin was just yelling towards their own dugout. Griffin will have to serve a one-game suspension today in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Once again, it was Cramer that put the ball in play with the bases loaded which resulted in another error by the defense. An errant throw to 1st by the third baseman resulted in two Frogs reaching home plate to extend the TCU lead to 3-0. Moments later, Noah Franco ripped a double up the middle to score Cramer and Green.
As many Frogball fans know, the last time LaPour pitched at Globe Life, he gave an extremely talented Arkansas team fits for 6.0 innings. That same LaPour showed up against Houston as he dominated the Houston lineup with his fastball all night.
In the 4th, Franco decided that the Frogs needed at least one homerun to accompany the win, and launched a ball into the right field seats. The homerun also marked the 3rd game in a row that the freshman has homered.
While Anthony Silva didn't put up videogame numbers at the plate, the junior shortstop made his presence felt on the field. The highlight of the night on defense was a play up the middle in which Silva spun and flipped the ball behind his back for a fielder's choice out at second base.
After Chase Brunson reached on a fielder's choice and stole 2nd base, Nolan Traeger added an insurance run for the Frogs with a line drive single into right field to make it 7-0. Traeger extended his hitting streak to 11 games with the RBI single.
After LaPour left the mound in the 7th, Louis Rodriguez made a brief appearance with a runner on 1st and 1 out. The righty buried any hope the Cougars had of getting a rally going as he only needed 6 pitches to get a strikeout and a flyout ending the inning.
In the 8th, Cohen Feser made an appearance on the mound and looked solid in a 1-2-3 inning. Things got interesting in the 9th as Houston escaped being shutout with an RBI single from Xavier Perez. Trever Baumler responded to the adversity well by getting a strikeout, flyout, and a fielder's choice to end the game.
TCU will face off against Kansas tonight at 7:30 p.m. in what should be an electric atmosphere for both teams.
The Jayhawks won an absolute rock fight with the Oklahoma State Cowboys yesterday, highlighted by a bases-loaded walk-off single to end the game. Dan Fitzgerald and his squad have been playing considerably better baseball late in the season, which included a 3-game sweep of the conference winner, West Virginia, in the final weekend of regular season play.
Cooper Moore will be the starting pitcher for the Jayhawks, while Mason Brassfield will get the start for the Frogs. When TCU last saw Moore, the Frogs had a huge 4-run 3rd inning, but were held scoreless in the majority of his start.
As always when the Frogs play at Globe Life, #PackLuptonEast.
TCU vs Houston Postgame Press Conference
Head Coach Kirk Saarloos, Second Baseman Cole Cramer, and Tommy LaPour
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU baseball news!