Welcome back to another edition of What Did We Learn. With the return of the baseball season, my weekly article returns, a two-year-long tradition now. At the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn"—an opinionated editorial detailing what Frog fans can take away from the week before that might not appear in the box score.

Back-to-back weekend series wins, after the TCU Horned Frogs defended Lupton against the Tulane Green Wave. It could have easily been a sweep, too, but a late slip-up in game two resulted in the only loss of the weekend for the Frogs.

Still, though, they won, which is ultimately what matters. With conference play beginning next weekend, what exactly did the Horned Frogs show us in the final non-conference series of the season?

Whose Frog Is It Anyway: The Runs Don't Matter

Kirk Saarloos looks on during the series-opener vs the Kansas Jayhawks. | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs (TCU On SI)

Do style points matter in college baseball? Technically. Just not in the form you think. They matter in terms of wins, they matter in terms of how great you are on the road, and can you survive the midweek matchups (because everyone knows they only matter if you win). The one thing that doesn't necessarily matter, the run differential.

I say that because the Frogs won the series with a plus-five run differential, primarily thanks to their 10-2 victory in game one. The series was still won, and if a team wins every series the rest of the season, well then, you are national champions because of it.

Sure, it wasn't exactly perfect this weekend. The bullpen had its first collapse of the season in the 8-4 loss during game two, but it was the first time this season, 14 games in. They immediately rebounded in game three and held on for a 5-4 win to close out the series. There are still questions, though, such as the return of Tommy LaPour, Noah Franco, and Kade Eudy, but for now, those are helpful pieces that will return.

The rotation did what was asked of them. Mason Brassfield had one of the best starts of his career, and Lance Davis was electric to start game two. As the season keeps going along and they continue to grow better every week, when LaPour does return, it only adds to a strong group, not the return of a miracle.

The offense saw production from nearly every spot. Kyuss Gargett continues to battle at the plate, Colton Griffin is finding success, and Nolan Traeger continues to have the hot bat. That doesn't even include the big boppers in Sawyer Strosnider, who hit a moonshot during the series, or Chase Brunson, who continues to be the definition of consistent at the plate.

I say that because once again, this is a long season that ideally doesn't end until June. That's three months away, at a conference known to tear each other apart. For now, though, the Frogs are getting better; they are 9-6, finding their stride at the right time. Not everything is ironed out yet, no one is, look around the country at mid-week matchups or weekend results, it's tough to be perfect.

It's easy to be consistent, though, and for now, Kirk Saarloos and his team are turning the corner to find that consistency, and the clouds above the sky are parting some. This was a good result on the weekend. I was happy with the results, and you should be too.

What's Next for the Horned Frogs?

With the final non-conference weekend in the rearview mirror, the intesity ramps up significantly. TCU now pivots to Big 12 Conference play, where the margin of error narrows. The coaching staff will be looking for continued consistency from the bullpen and the eventual return of Tommy LaPour to solidify the rotation. If the bats stay as hot as Nolan Trager's adn Chane Bronson's, the Frogs are in a prime position to climb the confernce standings.

