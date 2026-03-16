Big 12 Baseball Roundup as UCF Steals the Spotlight and TCU Battles in Tempe
While early-season tournaments and non-conference matchups are fun in their own right, the college baseball season has reached its most exciting period of the year: conference play.
While the SEC and ACC certainly include some of the premier Omaha contenders in the sport, the Big 12 has recently been known for its parity. Other conferences contain baseball programs that, quite frankly, aren't competitive on a weekly basis. The Big 12 is completely different.
There are no "bye weeks" in the Big 12, and that's what makes this conference so exciting. From marquee matchups to stunning upsets, the "truck stop" conference consistently delivers high-level baseball every weekend.
Here's a quick look at what the Big 12 had to offer this weekend. We'll start from the top of the conference standing and work our way down.
Around the Big 12 This Weekend
After dropping their midweek game to Miami earlier in the week, the UCF Knights took their anger out on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first weekend of conference play. The Knights swept the Cowboys in dramatic fashion with a walk-off 6-5 win on Sunday, and were the only team in the Big 12 to sweep their conference opponent over the weekend.
The West Virginia Mountaineers found a series win in Waco, even after the Baylor Bears opened the weekend with a gritty 7-6 win on Friday. While the Bears have shown they're much more capable than in past seasons, the Mountaineers' lineup remains one of the most explosive in the country.
After experiencing some opposition early in the weekend, head coach Steve Sabins' squad responded by outscoring Baylor 21-2 in the next two games to win the weekend.
Kansas State remains one of the scariest teams in the Big 12. Led by Dee Kennedy, the Wildcats' lineup currently has eight players batting over .300 through their first 20 games. Kansas State run-ruled the Houston Cougars in their first two conference games of the season, outscoring their opponent 36-9.
Despite losing their first conference series of the season, the Cougars responded nicely by salvaging the series with a 16-6 run-rule of their own.
Arizona State and No. 17 TCU, two of the more exciting teams in the conference, squared off in Tempe, Arizona to open conference play. A strong start from Mason Brassfield and some late-game heroics from Colton Griffin led the Horned Frogs to an exciting 5-4 win to open the series.
While TCU impressed on Friday, the Sun Devils wouldn't stay down for long as they went on to dominate the next two games for a series win. An explosive offensive performance from Arizona State on Saturday and a pitching gem from TCU transfer Kole Klecker left the Frogs looking for answers in the series-decider.
Texas Tech remains in the top half of the conference standings after a series win over Kansas. The Red Raiders had a questionable 0-3 start to the year, but seem to have figured things out at the plate. They scored double-digits in the first two games of the weekend, forcing the Jayhawks into a salvage-Sunday scenario.
Kansas avoided the sweep with an 18-7 win over the Red Raiders on Sunday, but questions certainly remain with the Jayhawks' pitching.
The series between Arizona and Utah provided one of the more stunning results of the weekend. In their first conference series inside America First ballpark, the Utes earned a series win over the Wildcats with some gritty performances on Saturday and Sunday. After dropping the series opener by a score of 8-6, Utah bounced back in a major way with two 1-run wins to take the series.
Last, but certainly not least, the Cincinnati Bearcats and the BYU Cougars squared off in Provo, Utah, beginning on Thursday. The Cougars' pitching staff stunned the Bearcats in the series-opener, holding on for a 5-2 win, while the Bearcats evened the series a day later with a narrow 9-7 win.
The series decider featured some significant momentum changes, but the ninth inning was filled with drama. The Bearcats were threatening to tie, or even score the go-ahead run to win the game, with runners in scoring position, but BYU's Ashton Johnson ended the game with a called strike three for the series-win.
Big 12 Conference Standings
Big 12 School
Conference Record
Overall Record
UCF
3-0
12-6
West Virginia
2-1
13-4
Kansas State
2-1
15-5
Arizona State
2-1
14-5
Texas Tech
2-1
13-6
Utah
2-1
11-6
BYU
2-1
9-9
Cincinnati
1-2
15-6
Houston
1-2
12-7
Baylor
1-2
11-8
Kansas
1-2
11-8
TCU
1-2
11-8
Arizona
1-2
7-12
Oklahoma State
0-3
12-7
With the first weekend of conference play in the books, the Big 12 standings already reflect a "meatgrinder" reputation. While UCF sits alone at the top with a perfect 3-0 mark, the Horned Frogs find themselves in a logjam of seven teams that split their opening series or took a series loss. It's early, but the lopsided loss on Saturday in Tempe served as a reminder that the Frogs' pitching depth will be tested every Friday through Sunday from here on out.
As the team returns to Fort Worth to regroup and play at home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the debate is just heating up. Head over to KillerFrogs.com forum to share your take on the weekend in Tempe and discuss whether the Frogs can find their rhythm before next weekend's home stand against UCF.
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Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF