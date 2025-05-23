Know Your Foe: Kansas Baseball Players to Watch
Potential Starting Options
#18 Kannon Carr
Junior Right-handed pitcher from Poplar Bluff, Montana
Kannon Carr has served as Kansas’s Saturday starter this season and has shown flashes of real potential, though his outings have been a bit up and down. When his command is on, Carr has the stuff to be a dominant force on the mound. He works with a three-pitch mix: a fastball that sits around 93 mph, a cutter, and a sharp breaking ball with significant downward action. The key for TCU will be to get to him early because he tends to be either short-lived or locked in for five-plus innings. Once he settles in, he can be tough to crack.
#11 Cooper Moore
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Bixby, Oklahoma
Cooper Moore has been lights-out on the mound this season, showing dominant stuff and growing confidence with each outing. The sophomore right-hander features a three-pitch mix, including a fastball that sits around 92 mph, a sharp slider, and a curveball with heavy movement. His ability to command all three pitches has made him a tough matchup for opposing lineups. For TCU, the key will be patience at the plate and working his pitch count. If Moore settles in early, he has the potential to take over the game.
ERA
Wins-Loses
Strikeouts
Appearances
Kannon Carr
4.17
5-1
50
17
Cooper Moore
3.48
7-1
73
13
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU baseball news!
Potential Starting Lineup:
CF: Derek Cerda .272 BA, 50 R, 52 H
1B: Brady Ballinger .368 BA, 70 R, 78 H
RF: Jackson Hauge .296 BA, 45 R, 68 H
2B/3B: Michael Brooks .275 BA, 46 R, 55 H
DH: Dariel Osoria .330 BA, 43 R, 64 H
3B/LF: Brady Counsell .267 BA, 53 R, 56 H
CF: Tommy Barth .273 BA, 42 R, 53 H
C: Ian Francis .264 BA, 24 R, 37 H
SS: Sawyer Smith .291 BA, 38 R, 57 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Alex Breckheimer: IP: 45, H: 42, R: 19 ER:19, BB: 12, SO: 48, HR: 5, ERA: 3.80
Manning West: IP: 53.2, H: 41, R: 27, ER: 25, BB: 38, SO: 62, HR: 6, ERA: 4.19
Thaniel Trumper: IP: 27.1, H: 25, R: 16, ER: 16, BB: 15, SO: 16, HR: 2, ERA: 5.27
Malakai Vetock: IP: 23.1 H: 21, R: 13, ER: 13, BB: 15, SO: 27, HR: 3, ERA: 5.01
Eric Lin: IP: 27.0, H: 35, R: 20, ER: 19, BB: 13, SO: 25, HR: 4, ERA: 6.33
First pitch is Friday, May 23 at 7 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+ or heard on 88.7 KTCU FM.
Recommended Articles