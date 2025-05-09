Know Your Foes - Cincinnati Baseball Players to Watch
Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #11 Nathan Taylor
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Amelia, Ohio
Nathan Taylor, the 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher, has been a dominant force for the Bearcats this season. He is known for having consistency and durability. His fastball, which can reach up to 97 mph, is his most electric weapon, which allows him to tally up strikeouts on opposing batters. Beyond his physical tools, Taylor displays impressive maturity on the mound. His ability to rack up strikeouts and maintain a low ERA speaks to his excellent command and strategic pitch selection. Friday’s matchup between Taylor and Tommy LaPour has all the makings of a low-scoring pitcher’s duel.
Saturday- #31 Adam Buczkowski
Freshman Right-handed pitcher from Carmel, Indiana
The Saturday starting pitching role has been up in the air for the Bearcats this season, making it unclear who will get the nod this weekend. However, Adam Buczkowski has emerged as a reliable option, demonstrating his ability to go deep into games and eat up valuable innings. He could be critical if Cincinnati hopes to come away with a win.
Sunday- #51 Kellen O'Connor
Redshirt Senior Left-handed pitcher from Portland, Oregon
O'Connor has been a solid starter for Cincinnati this season. He can go deep in games and give the Bearcats a solid chance at winning on Sundays. O'Connor is known for his command and efficiency on the mound, and his ability to limit walks makes him a reliable option. TCU must get to him within the first few innings, because if not, he will settle in.
ERA
Wins-Loses
Strikeouts
Appearances
Nathan Taylor
2.54
5-1
70
11
Adam Buczkowski
4.50
2-0
32
15
Kellen O'Connor
4.23
3-2
43
12
Potential Starting Lineup:
RF: Landyn Vidourek .301 BA, 51 R, 53 H
3B: Kerrington Cross .417 BA, 55 R, 70 H
C: Jack Natili .340 BA, 26 R, 52 H
LF: Cal Sefcik .288 BA, 23 R, 49 H
1B: Quinton Coats .368 BA, 17 R, 25 H
DH: Dawson Hokuf .271 BA, 12 R, 23 H
2B: Christian Mitchelle .243 BA, 19 R, 42 H
SS: Charlie Niehaus .292 BA, 29 R, 40 H
CF: Derrick Pitts .182 BA, 11 R, 8 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Carson Marsh: IP: 31.0, H: 30, R: 28 ER:27, BB: 19, SO: 34, HR: 3, ERA: 7.84
Hudson Johnson: IP: 34.2, H: 38, R: 23, ER: 19, BB: 14, SO: 29, HR: 5, ERA: 4.93
Max Bergman: IP: 15.1 H: 13, R: 8, ER: 8, BB: 8, SO: 18, HR: 1, ERA: 4.70
Rodney Shultz: IP: 31.2, H: 40, R: 23, ER: 20, BB: 8, SO: 23, HR: 3, ERA: 5.68
Christian Mitchelle: IP: 8.2, H: 11, R: 6, ER: 6, BB: 3, SO: 5, HR: 2, ERA: 6.23
Michael Conte: IP: 16.1, H: 12, R: 4, ER: 4, BB: 1, SO: 16, HR: 2, ERA: 2.20
Ty Barnett: IP: 12.2, H: 10, R:9, ER: 5, BB: 5, SO: 7, HR: 1, ERA: 3.55
Brandon Scheurer: IP: 30.2, H: 24, R:18, ER: 16, BB: 15, SO: 33, HR: 7, ERA: 4.70
Joel Pineiro: IP: 33.2, H: 43, R:29, ER: 28, BB: 11, SO: 26, HR: 7, ERA: 7.49
First pitch in the series is Friday, May 9 at 6 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+.