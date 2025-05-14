Know Your Foes - Utah Baseball Players to Watch
Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #1 Colter McAnelly
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Cheyenne, Wyoming
Colter McAnelly has established himself as a dominant option in Utah’s starting rotation, consistently providing length by going at least five innings in every start this season. His delivery is particularly unique, featuring a high leg kick that disrupts hitters' timing and makes his release point difficult to pick up.
McAnelly keeps opposing hitters off balance with a deep five-pitch arsenal that includes a two-seam and four-seam fastball, a sharp curveball, a developing changeup, and a cutter. His command is especially impressive, allowing him to locate effectively and stay ahead in counts. For TCU, jumping on McAnelly early will be critical because once he settles in, he’s hard to crack.
Saturday- #11 Merit Jones
Junior Right-handed pitcher from Idaho Falls, Idaho
Merit Jones is another dependable starter for the Utes who has shown the ability to pitch deep into games. He remains composed in high-leverage situations and has proven especially tough under pressure. Jones relies on three pitches: a fastball, a changeup, and a curveball. This disrupts rhythms and keeps hitters off balance. For TCU, the key will be working deep into counts and forcing Jones to work hard.
Sunday- TBD
Utah has rotated its Sunday starter throughout the season, often adjusting based on matchups and availability. Expect the decision to be made based on who’s ready and most effective heading into the weekend finale.
ERA
Wins-Loses
Strikeouts
Appearances
Colter McAnelly
3.68
4-4
90
13
Merit Jones
7.03
3-6
55
14
Potential Starting Lineup:
3B: Austen Roellig .346 BA, 32 R, 66 H
SS: Core Jackson .355 BA, 57 R, 66 H
DH: Tyler Quinn .307 BA, 33 R, 55 H
1B: Cameron Gurney .302 BA, 19 R, 32 H
RF: Kaden Carpenter .297 BA, 28 R, 52 H
LF: Jake Long .273 BA, 25 R, 42 H
CF: Drake Digiorno .250 BA, 10 R, 22 H
2B: Matt Flaharty .261 BA, 33 R, 46 H
C: Derek Smith .198 BA, 18 R, 23 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Dylan Gazaway: IP: 40.2, H: 50, R: 30, ER:28, BB: 23, SO: 31, HR: 2, ERA: 6.20
Mateus Conaway: IP: 20.2, H: 24, R: 10, ER: 10, BB: 8, SO: 15, HR: 3, ERA: 4.35
Lucas Boesen: IP: 32.1 H: 40, R: 21, ER: 18, BB: 15, SO: 29, HR: 5, ERA: 5.01
Brady Joyner: IP: 12.1, H: 13, R: 16, ER: 16, BB: 14, SO: 14, HR: 1, ERA: 11.68
Ian Culver: IP: 22.2, H: 34, R: 23, ER: 23, BB: 15, SO: 13, HR: 3, ERA: 9.13
Easton Jones: IP: 25.0, H: 22, R: 12, ER: 12, BB: 11, SO: 23, HR: 3, ERA: 4.32
Dillon Fine: IP: 18.1, H: 34, R:25, ER: 22, BB: 11, SO: 17, HR: 3, ERA: 10.80
First pitch in the season finale series between TCU and Utah is Thursday, May 15 at 7 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+.