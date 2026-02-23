The TCU men’s basketball team went 1-1 this past week, falling to UCF on Feb. 17 but beating West Virginia on Feb. 21. As such, the Horned Frogs remain an even .500 in Big 12 play. Additionally, they stayed pat in the latest edition of the Big 12 power rankings.

KillerFrogs fans were asked to rank each Big 12 team from best to worst, with the main goal being to analyze where the public sees the TCU men’s basketball team relative to its peers. Each participant filled out a ballot, with the average ranking of each team determining its placement in the final poll.

TCU was at No. 7 last week, and that’s where it is this week. This comes just a couple of weeks after the team was trifling down at the bottom of the rankings at No. 13. Oh, what a couple of good wins will do for a college basketball team’s NCAA Tournament outlook as March approaches. In all seriousness, the Frogs are in a good spot as the regular season comes to its conclusion. All it has to do is keep the course, and it should be making a trip to the tournament when all is said and done.

Big 12 Power Rankings See Minimal Movement

1. Houston (Average ranking: 1.70)

2. Arizona (1.90)

3. Texas Tech (3.10)

4. Iowa State (3.80)

5. Kansas (5.20)

6. BYU (5.80)

7. TCU (8.00)

8. UCF (8.20)

9. West Virginia (8.80)

10. Cincinnati (9.00)

11. Arizona State (11.90)

12. Oklahoma State (12.50)

13. Colorado (12.90)

14. Baylor (13.00)

15. Kansas State (15.20)

16. Utah (15.70)

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) and guard Tanner Toolson (55) look for the ball during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Not a ton changed from last week to this week. Houston retained the No. 1 spot, while Arizona once again finished right behind the Cougars. Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, BYU, and TCU didn’t move an inch either, while West Virginia and UCF swapped places from last week. The rest was chalk — nothing else changed there, either. Presumably, the fans voting in the poll were content with what they put down last week, as nothing else needed to be altered.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Just four games — all of which are somewhat winnable save one — remain on the regular-season schedule. TCU’s next clash will be against Arizona State on Feb. 24 at Schollmaier Arena. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Then, the Horned Frogs will make their final two road trips against Kansas State and Texas Tech on Feb. 28 and March 3, respectively. The final game of the regular season will be against Cincinnati on March 7.

The margin for error is shrinking across the Big 12. With multiple teams battling for NCAA Tournament positioning, every game carries postseason implications. For TCU, the path to the Dance remains clear: win, and the conversation changes.

