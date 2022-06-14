Skip to main content
NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Monday Results

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Monday Results

Stanford, Auburn clinch the remaining two spots for College World Series

Stanford, Auburn clinch the remaining two spots for College World Series

Two more of the Super Regionals required the third game to determine which team would advance out of each Super and head to Omaha for the College World Series.

Here are the results of Monday’s games:

Stanford Super Regional

#2 Stanford 10 - Connecticut 5
Stanford wins the series 2-1 and advances to the CWS.

There has not been a College World Series ever held that did not include at least one of the top four national seeds. With No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Virginia Tech both eliminated on Sunday and No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Oregon State playing decisive third games on Monday, the possibility was there that this could be the first. Stanford, however, had other plans. Thanks to a 6-run 4th inning, the Cardinal was able to take the lead and hold on to punch their ticket to Omaha.

Stanford is the 3rd team to score 8+ runs in all three games of a Super Regional, joining Oregon State in 2005 and Rice in 1999.

Winning pitcher – Ryan Bruno (6-1), Losing pitcher – Garrett Coe (2-2); Save – Quinn Matthews (9)

Corvallis Super Regional

#14 Auburn 4 - #3 Oregon State 3
Auburn wins the series 2-1 and advances to the CWS

A total of four runs determined this series. Auburn won by two runs on Saturday, Oregon State by one on Sunday, and Auburn by one on Monday. Unlike in the Regionals, when bats just exploded, the Super Regionals, for the most part, were much closer. This final game on Monday was the 8th one-point game out of the 21 games played across all Supers. And by winning, Auburn became the fourth team from the SEC West to make it to Omaha (Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M being the others).

Winning pitcher – Carson Skipper (6-3); Losing pitcher – Jaren Hunter (2-2); Save – Blake Burkhalter (15)

USATSI_18401898
