NCAA Baseball Tournament 2024 Regional Bracket Announced: Schedule, Matchups, Teams, More
The teams participating in the college baseball postseason will be announced Monday, May 27. Follow along with this article for live updates to Regional seeding.
Sixty-four teams vie for eight coveted spots in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The NCAA Baseball Tournament begins Friday, May 31, with 16 Regional Tournaments kicking off. Super Regionals begin Friday, June 7, and the College World Series begins Friday, June 14.
Keep up to date with KillerFrogs for full coverage of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
2024 NCAA Regional Tournament Bracket
Find the 16 regional groupings when they are announced on Monday, May 27, below. Top overall seeds – the regional hosts – will be noted in parentheses.
How the NCAA Baseball Tournament Works
The 64 participants in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be announced May 27. Those 64 teams are broken up into 16 regional pods – hosted by one of the top 16 teams – and they play each of the other regional participants in a double-elimination, round-robin tournament. The winner of each tournament advances.
Each regional victor squares off in a best-of-three series with other regional winners in the Super Regionals round. Like a typical bracket, Region 1 winner plays the Region 16 winner, Region 2 faces Region 15, and so on. The eight Super Regional winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The College World Series is a double-elimination tournament, initially comprised of two-four team brackets. The victor of each bracket moves onto the final, which is a best-of-three series beginning Saturday, June 22.
The 2023 College World Series final saw the LSU Tigers defeat the Florida Gators. The TCU Horned Frogs made it to the national semifinals before being eliminated by Florida.
How To Watch College World Series
When: Friday, June 14 – Monday, June 24, 2023
Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3
Previous Champion: LSU
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.