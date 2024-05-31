NCAA Baseball Tournament: Staff Predictions – The Regionals
The Road to Omaha officially begins on Friday. Sixty-four teams start their journey Friday in one of 16 Regionals nationwide. Eight teams will make it to Omaha; after this weekend, 16 will still be in contention. The regional round is a double-elimination tournament, and the winner advances to the Super Regional round.
Earlier this week, we previewed each of the Regionals with an analysis of which team should win each Regional and which team will be the last eliminated. Read that article here.
Some KillerFrogs staff have predicted which team will come out of each Regional and advance to next week’s Super Regionals. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!
Participating in these predictions are staff writers:
- Barry Lewis
- Brett Gibbons
- Carson Wersal
- JD Andress
- Nate Cross
- Nick Girimonte
- Ryann Zeller
- Tori Couch
- Zion Trammell
Some notes about our predictions
- Three Regionals had unanimous picks from all writers. In two of those, the pick was for the No. 1 seed (Knoxville and Bryan-College Station). In one of those, the pick was for the No. 2 seed (Greenville).
- Two Regionals had eight votes for one team and one outlier for another team (Fayetteville and Stillwater).
- In only nine Regionals, most votes picked the No. 1 seed. (Knoxville, Lexington, Bryan-College Station, Fayetteville, Athens, Tallahassee, Raleigh, Stillwater, and Corvallis). In seven Regionals, the majority picked a lower seed (Chapel Hill, Clemson, Norman, Charlottesville, Tucson, Santa Barbara, and Greenville.
- Four Regionals had three different teams picked in each Regional (Chapel Hill, Clemson, Tucson, and Santa Barbara)
2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Staff Predictions – The Regionals
Knoxville Regional
Teams
1. Tennessee (No. 1 National Seed)
2. Southern Miss
3. Indiana
4. Northern Kentucky
The Picks
- Barry - Tennessee
- Brett - Tennessee
- Carson - Tennessee
- JD - Tennessee
- Nate - Tennessee
- Nick - Tennessee
- Ryann - Tennessee
- Tori - Tennessee
- Zion - Tennessee
Lexington Regional
Teams
1. Kentucky (No. 2 National Seed)
2. Indiana State
3. Illinois
4. Western Michigan
The Picks
- Barry - Indiana State
- Brett - Kentucky
- Carson - Kentucky
- JD - Kentucky
- Nate - Indiana State
- Nick - Kentucky
- Ryann - Kentucky
- Tori - Kentucky
- Zion - Kentucky
Bryan-College Station Regional
Teams
1. Texas A&M (No. 3 National Seed)
2. Louisiana
3. Texas
4. Grambling
The Picks
- Barry - Texas A&M
- Brett - Texas A&M
- Carson - Texas A&M
- JD - Texas A&M
- Nate - Texas A&M
- Nick- Texas A&M
- Ryann - Texas A&M
- Tori - Texas A&M
- Zion- Texas A&M
Chapel Hill Regional
Teams
1. North Carolina (No. 4 National Seed)
2. LSU
3. Wofford
4. Long Island
The Picks
- Barry - LSU
- Brett - North Carolina
- Carson - LSU
- JD - LSU
- Nate - LSU
- Nick - North Carolina
- Ryann - Wofford
- Tori - LSU
- Zion - LSU
Fayetteville Regional
Teams
1. Arkansas (No. 5 National Seed)
2. Louisiana Tech
3. Kansas State
4. Southeast Missouri State
The Picks
- Barry - Arkansas
- Brett - Arkansas
- Carson - Arkansas
- JD - Louisiana Tech
- Nate - Arkansas
- Nick - Arkansas
- Ryann - Arkansas
- Tori - Arkansas
- Zion - Arkansas
Clemson Regional
Teams
1. Clemson (No. 6 National Seed)
2. Vanderbilt
3. Coastal Carolina
4. High Point
The Picks
- Barry - Clemson
- Brett - Coastal Carolina
- Carson - Vanderbilt
- JD - Coastal Carolina
- Nate - Clemson
- Nick - Vanderbilt
- Ryann - Clemson
- Tori - Vanderbilt
- Zion - Vanderbilt
Athens Regional
Teams
1. Georgia (No. 7 National Seed)
2. UNC Wilmington
3. Georgia Tech
4. Army
The Picks
- Barry - Georgia
- Brett - Georgia
- Carson - UNC Wilmington
- JD - UNC Wilmington
- Nate - Georgia
- Nick - Georgia
- Ryann - UNC Wilmington
- Tori - Georgia
- Zion - Georgia
Tallahassee Regional
Teams
1. Florida State (No. 8 National Seed)
2. Alabama
3. UCF
4. Stetson
The Picks
- Barry - Florida State
- Brett - Florida State
- Carson - Alabama
- JD - Florida State
- Nate - Florida State
- Nick - Florida State
- Ryann - Florida State
- Ryann - Florida State
- Tori - Alabama
- Zion - Florida State
Norman Regional
Teams
1. Oklahoma (No. 9 National Seed)
2. Duke
3. UConn
4. Oral Roberts
The Picks
- Barry - Duke
- Brett - Duke
- Carson - Duke
- JD - Duke
- Nate - Oklahoma
- Nick - Duke
- Ryann - Oklahoma
- Tori - Duke
- Zion – Duke
Raleigh Regional
Teams
1. NC State (No. 10 National Seed)
2. South Carolina
3. James Madison
4. Bryant
The Picks
- Barry - South Carolina
- Brett - South Carolina
- Carson - NC State
- JD - NC State
- Nate - NC State
- Nick- NC State
- Ryann - NC State
- Tori - NC State
- Zion - NC State
Stillwater Regional
Teams
1. Oklahoma State (No. 11 National Seed)
2. Nebraska
3. Florida
4. Niagara
The Picks
- Barry - Oklahoma State
- Brett - Florida
- Carson - Oklahoma State
- JD - Oklahoma State
- Nate - Oklahoma State
- Nick - Oklahoma State
- Ryann - Oklahoma State
- Tori - Oklahoma State
- Zion - Oklahoma State
Charlottesville Regional
Teams
1. Virginia (No. 12 National Seed)
2. Mississippi State
3. St. John's
4. Penn
The Picks
- Barry - Mississippi State
- Brett - Mississippi State
- Carson - Mississippi State
- JD - Mississippi State
- Nate - Mississippi State
- Nick - Mississippi State
- Ryann - Mississippi State
- Tori - Virginia
- Zion - Mississippi State
Tucson Regional
Teams
1. Arizona (No. 13 National Seed)
2. Dallas Baptist
3. West Virginia
4. Grand Canyon
The Picks
- Barry - Dallas Baptist
- Brett - Dallas Baptist
- Carson - West Virginia
- JD - Dallas Baptist
- Nate - West Virginia
- Nick - Dallas Baptist
- Ryann - Arizona
- Tori - Dallas Baptist
- Zion - Dallas Baptist
Santa Barbara Regional
Teams
1. UC Santa Barbara (No. 14 National Seed)
2. San Diego
3. Oregon
4. Fresno State
The Picks
- Barry - UC Santa Barbara
- Brett - UC Santa Barbara
- Carson – Fresno State
- JD - Oregon
- Nate - UC Santa Barbara
- Nick - UC Santa Barbara
- Ryann - Oregon
- Tori - Oregon
- Zion - Oregon
Corvallis Regional
Teams
1. Oregon State (No. 15 National Seed)
2. UC Irvine
3. Nicholls
4. Tulane
The Picks
- Barry - Oregon State
- Brett - Oregon State
- Carson -Oregon State
- JD - UC Irvine
- Nate - Oregon State
- Nick - Oregon State
- Ryann - Oregon State
- Tori - Oregon State
- Zion - UC Irvine
Greenville Regional
Teams
1. East Carolina (No. 16 National Seed)
2. Wake Forest
3. VCU
4. Evansville
The Picks
- Barry - Wake Forest
- Brett - Wake Forest
- Carson - Wake Forest
- JD - Wake Forest
- Nate - Wake Forest
- Nick - Wake Forest
- Ryann - Wake Forest
- Tori - Wake Forest
- Zion - Wake Forest
