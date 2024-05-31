Killer Frogs

NCAA Baseball Tournament: Staff Predictions – The Regionals

With the postseason tournament beginning Friday, our staff predicts which team will win the 16 Regionals.

Barry Lewis

May 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest pitcher Cameron Nelson (22) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against Florida State during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-USA TODAY Sports / Cory Knowlton-USA TODAY Sports

The Road to Omaha officially begins on Friday. Sixty-four teams start their journey Friday in one of 16 Regionals nationwide. Eight teams will make it to Omaha; after this weekend, 16 will still be in contention. The regional round is a double-elimination tournament, and the winner advances to the Super Regional round.

Earlier this week, we previewed each of the Regionals with an analysis of which team should win each Regional and which team will be the last eliminated. Read that article here.

Some KillerFrogs staff have predicted which team will come out of each Regional and advance to next week’s Super Regionals. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!

Participating in these predictions are staff writers:

Some notes about our predictions

  • Three Regionals had unanimous picks from all writers. In two of those, the pick was for the No. 1 seed (Knoxville and Bryan-College Station). In one of those, the pick was for the No. 2 seed (Greenville).
  • Two Regionals had eight votes for one team and one outlier for another team (Fayetteville and Stillwater).
  • In only nine Regionals, most votes picked the No. 1 seed. (Knoxville, Lexington, Bryan-College Station, Fayetteville, Athens, Tallahassee, Raleigh, Stillwater, and Corvallis). In seven Regionals, the majority picked a lower seed (Chapel Hill, Clemson, Norman, Charlottesville, Tucson, Santa Barbara, and Greenville.
  • Four Regionals had three different teams picked in each Regional (Chapel Hill, Clemson, Tucson, and Santa Barbara)

2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Staff Predictions – The Regionals

Knoxville Regional

Teams

1. Tennessee (No. 1 National Seed)
2. Southern Miss
3. Indiana
4. Northern Kentucky

The Picks

  • Barry - Tennessee
  • Brett - Tennessee
  • Carson - Tennessee
  • JD - Tennessee
  • Nate - Tennessee
  • Nick - Tennessee
  • Ryann - Tennessee
  • Tori - Tennessee
  • Zion - Tennessee

Lexington Regional

Teams

1. Kentucky (No. 2 National Seed)
2. Indiana State
3. Illinois
4. Western Michigan

The Picks

  • Barry - Indiana State
  • Brett - Kentucky
  • Carson - Kentucky
  • JD - Kentucky
  • Nate - Indiana State
  • Nick - Kentucky
  • Ryann - Kentucky
  • Tori - Kentucky
  • Zion - Kentucky

Bryan-College Station Regional

Teams

1. Texas A&M (No. 3 National Seed)
2. Louisiana
3. Texas
4. Grambling

The Picks

  • Barry - Texas A&M
  • Brett - Texas A&M
  • Carson - Texas A&M
  • JD - Texas A&M
  • Nate - Texas A&M
  • Nick- Texas A&M
  • Ryann - Texas A&M
  • Tori - Texas A&M
  • Zion- Texas A&M

Chapel Hill Regional

Teams

1. North Carolina (No. 4 National Seed)
2. LSU
3. Wofford
4. Long Island

The Picks

  • Barry - LSU
  • Brett - North Carolina
  • Carson - LSU
  • JD - LSU
  • Nate - LSU
  • Nick - North Carolina
  • Ryann - Wofford
  • Tori - LSU
  • Zion - LSU

Fayetteville Regional

Teams

1. Arkansas (No. 5 National Seed)
2. Louisiana Tech
3. Kansas State
4. Southeast Missouri State

The Picks

  • Barry - Arkansas
  • Brett - Arkansas
  • Carson - Arkansas
  • JD - Louisiana Tech
  • Nate - Arkansas
  • Nick - Arkansas
  • Ryann - Arkansas
  • Tori - Arkansas
  • Zion - Arkansas

Clemson Regional

Teams

1. Clemson (No. 6 National Seed)
2. Vanderbilt
3. Coastal Carolina
4. High Point

The Picks

  • Barry - Clemson
  • Brett - Coastal Carolina
  • Carson - Vanderbilt
  • JD - Coastal Carolina
  • Nate - Clemson
  • Nick - Vanderbilt
  • Ryann - Clemson
  • Tori - Vanderbilt
  • Zion - Vanderbilt

Athens Regional

Teams

1. Georgia (No. 7 National Seed)
2. UNC Wilmington
3. Georgia Tech
4. Army

The Picks

  • Barry - Georgia
  • Brett - Georgia
  • Carson - UNC Wilmington
  • JD - UNC Wilmington
  • Nate - Georgia
  • Nick - Georgia
  • Ryann - UNC Wilmington
  • Tori - Georgia
  • Zion - Georgia

Tallahassee Regional

Teams

1. Florida State (No. 8 National Seed)
2. Alabama
3. UCF
4. Stetson

The Picks

  • Barry - Florida State
  • Brett - Florida State
  • Carson - Alabama
  • JD - Florida State
  • Nate - Florida State
  • Nick - Florida State
  • Ryann - Florida State
  • Tori - Alabama
  • Zion - Florida State

Norman Regional

Teams

1. Oklahoma (No. 9 National Seed)
2. Duke
3. UConn
4. Oral Roberts

The Picks

  • Barry - Duke
  • Brett - Duke
  • Carson - Duke
  • JD - Duke
  • Nate - Oklahoma
  • Nick - Duke
  • Ryann - Oklahoma
  • Tori - Duke
  • Zion – Duke

Raleigh Regional

Teams

1. NC State (No. 10 National Seed)
2. South Carolina
3. James Madison
4. Bryant

The Picks

  • Barry - South Carolina
  • Brett - South Carolina
  • Carson - NC State
  • JD - NC State
  • Nate - NC State
  • Nick- NC State
  • Ryann - NC State
  • Tori - NC State
  • Zion - NC State

Stillwater Regional

Teams

1. Oklahoma State (No. 11 National Seed)
2. Nebraska
3. Florida
4. Niagara

The Picks

  • Barry - Oklahoma State
  • Brett - Florida
  • Carson - Oklahoma State
  • JD - Oklahoma State
  • Nate - Oklahoma State
  • Nick - Oklahoma State
  • Ryann - Oklahoma State
  • Tori - Oklahoma State
  • Zion - Oklahoma State

Charlottesville Regional

Teams

1. Virginia (No. 12 National Seed)
2. Mississippi State
3. St. John's
4. Penn

The Picks

  • Barry - Mississippi State
  • Brett - Mississippi State
  • Carson - Mississippi State
  • JD - Mississippi State
  • Nate - Mississippi State
  • Nick - Mississippi State
  • Ryann - Mississippi State
  • Tori - Virginia
  • Zion - Mississippi State

Tucson Regional

Teams

1. Arizona (No. 13 National Seed)
2. Dallas Baptist
3. West Virginia
4. Grand Canyon

The Picks

  • Barry - Dallas Baptist
  • Brett - Dallas Baptist
  • Carson - West Virginia
  • JD - Dallas Baptist
  • Nate - West Virginia
  • Nick - Dallas Baptist
  • Ryann - Arizona
  • Tori - Dallas Baptist
  • Zion - Dallas Baptist

Santa Barbara Regional

Teams

1. UC Santa Barbara (No. 14 National Seed)
2. San Diego
3. Oregon
4. Fresno State

The Picks

  • Barry - UC Santa Barbara
  • Brett - UC Santa Barbara
  • Carson – Fresno State
  • JD - Oregon
  • Nate - UC Santa Barbara
  • Nick - UC Santa Barbara
  • Ryann - Oregon
  • Tori - Oregon
  • Zion - Oregon

Corvallis Regional

Teams

1. Oregon State (No. 15 National Seed)
2. UC Irvine
3. Nicholls
4. Tulane

The Picks

  • Barry - Oregon State
  • Brett - Oregon State
  • Carson -Oregon State
  • JD - UC Irvine
  • Nate - Oregon State
  • Nick - Oregon State
  • Ryann - Oregon State
  • Tori - Oregon State
  • Zion - UC Irvine

Greenville Regional

Teams

1. East Carolina (No. 16 National Seed)
2. Wake Forest
3. VCU
4. Evansville

The Picks

  • Barry - Wake Forest
  • Brett - Wake Forest
  • Carson - Wake Forest
  • JD - Wake Forest
  • Nate - Wake Forest
  • Nick - Wake Forest
  • Ryann - Wake Forest
  • Tori - Wake Forest
  • Zion - Wake Forest

