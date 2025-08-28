How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - TCU at North Carolina
Former New England Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick will make his college football coaching debut on Monday night against none other than Sonny Dykes and his TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs will have a spotlight on them from the jump, similar to the 2023 season opener against Colorado in Deion Sanders' debut with the team.
TCU at North Carolina - Game Details
Date: Monday, September 1
Kickoff Time: 7:00 P.M. CT
Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Television: ESPN with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio/Varsity App/ Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Justin Fuente, and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Game Day Thread
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE! (Live link will be updated approximately two hours before kickoff)
TCU vs. UNC Game Notes
Labor Day's bout between the Horned Frogs and the Tar Heels will mark the first time that TCU has traveled to the state of North Carolina for a game since a 2002 matchup at East Carolina, which the Frogs lost 31-28.
North Carolina is the first of two Power 4 non-conference opponents that TCU will play this season. The Horned Frogs are one of two teams to have 11 Power 4 opponents on their schedule in 2025.
TCU enters the 2025 season on a four-game win streak, capped off by a New Mexico Bowl victory over Louisiana in December. The last time the Horned Frogs came into a season with a win streak of at least four games was in 2015, a season after they finished 12-1.
If TCU quarterback Josh Hoover exceeds 204 passing yards, he will pass Kenny Hill for fifth in career passing yards.
What I Would Like To See:
I imagine a large faction of the fan base agrees with me in my desire to see TCU start hot. Last year, the Horned Frogs won its season opener against Stanford by a touchdown. Stanford went 3-9 in 2024. In 2023, TCU opened its season with a loss to a Colorado team that won four games. The year before that, the Horned Frogs beat the Buffaloes, but did not look particularly excellent in the win.
Monday's season opener gives Sonny Dykes and Co. a chance to get off to a hot start in front of what I expect to be a huge viewing audience. I'd like to see Hoover and the offense put up points, and I'd like to see the TCU defense that showed up towards the end of last season, not the one from the first few weeks.