Nine Horned Frogs Earn All-Conference Baseball Honors
Earlier this week, the Big 12 released their awards for the 2025 college baseball regular season. There were a plethora of TCU mentions on the award list highlighted by the freshman class for the Frogs. Coaches around the Big 12 voted on each award and were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Sawyer Strosnider highlighted TCU's award recipients by being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, while also being named to the All-Big 12 First Team. The Brock, Texas native slashed an unreal .360 in the regular season, .371 in conference play, including 9 triples and 10 homeruns. The freshman also reached 50 RBIs in the series win at Utah this past weekend. In conference play, Strosnider ended with a .374 batting average with 7 doubles, 7 triples, and 8 homeruns, and 31 RBIs.
Noah Franco and Tommy LaPour were also named to the All-Big 12 First Team, Franco at the designated hitter position, and LaPour for the group of starting pitchers. Franco slashed an impressive .358 in Big 12 play with 10 doubles, 7 homeruns, and 35 RBIs, and finished league play with the 3rd highest batting average among qualified TCU hitters.
LaPour, the Wichita State transfer, was thrown into the Friday night starting role for the Frogs after a couple of injuries to the pitching rotation early in the season. The righty never looked back as he racked up 7 wins on the season, 6 of which came in conference play, while leading the team in strikeouts (77), innings pitched (81), and limited opposing hitters to a .232 average.
In the All-Big 12 Second Team awards, Nolan Traeger (C), Chase Brunson (OF), and Karson Bowen (UT) received honors. Traeger took over the role of the weekend starter behind the dish early in the season and has been instrumental in TCU's success this season, hitting .326 in the regular season with 8 doubles, 3 triples, 3 homeruns, and 16 RBIs.
Returners from last year's 2024 squad, Brunson and Bowen, both shined as important pieces of this season's squad. Brunson only improved on his freshman season last year as he slashed .328 in the regular season with 11 doubles and a team-leading 12 homeruns.
After a rough sophomore season in 2024, Bowen seemingly flipped a switch at the plate, becoming a large part of TCU's consistency offensively. The catcher/first baseman hit .333 in the regular season with 11 doubles and 4 homeruns. Most of Bowen's success recently has come after he was moved to the leadoff position in the Horned Frog lineup.
TCU's freshman class dominated the All-Big 12 Freshman Team with five players representing the Horned Frogs. Traeger, Strosnider, and Franco are joined by Mason Brassfield and Kade Eudy in receiving Big 12 honors.
Brassfield began the season as a reliever for the Frogs but has held a Sunday starting role in his last 3 appearances. The freshman finished the regular season with a 3.59 ERA in 57.2 IP, racking up 62 strikeouts in the process.
Eudy, a freshman from Crosby, Texas, made the All-Freshman Team for his role out of the TCU bullpen this season. Eudy ended the regular season with an ERA of 3.80 in 23.2 innings. The righty has notched six saves this season for the Frogs, including an impressive performance against the Jayhawks, where he had 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
Anthony Silva, joined by Brassfield and Eudy, earned honorable mentions from the Big 12 voters. Similarly to Bowen, the TCU shortstop has had a turn-around at the plate this season. After hitting for .268 last season, Silva is now hitting .281 while surpassing almost every metric from last season with 10 doubles, 1 triple, and 6 homeruns.
Below is the full list of awards for the Big 12 regular season.
Player of the Year– Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati
Pitcher of the Year– Antoine Jean, Houston
Co-Newcomers of the Year– Matt King, Arizona State & Harrison Bodendorf, Oklahoma St.
Freshman of the Year– Sawyer Strosnider, TCU
Scholar-Athlete of the Year– Tony Pluta, Arizona
Coach of the Year– Dan Fitzgerald, Kansas
All-Big 12 First Team
C: Logan Sauve, West Virginia
IF: Matt King, Arizona State
IF: Tyriq Kemp, Baylor
IF: Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati*
IF: Brady Ballinger, Kansas
IF: Core Jackson, Utah
OF: Isaiah Jackson, Arizona State
OF: Sawyer Strosnider, TCU
OF: Damian Bravo, Texas Tech
OF: Logan Hughes, Texas Tech
DH: Noah Franco, TCU
UT: Landon Hairston, Arizona State
SP: Harrison Bodendorf, Oklahoma State
SP: Tommy LaPour, TCU
SP: Colter McAnelly, Utah
SP: Griffin Kirn, West Virginia
RP: Cole Carlon, Arizona State
RP: Gabe Craig, Baylor
RP: Antoine Jean, Houston
All-Big 12 Second Team
C: Jack Natili, Cincinnati
C: Nolan Traeger, TCU
IF: Mason White, Arizona
IF: Kyle Walker, Arizona State
IF: Antonio Jimenez, UCF
IF: Maximus Martin, Kansas State
IF: Robin Villeneuve, Texas Tech
OF: Jackson Hauge, Kansas
OF: Keegan O’Connor, Kansas State
OF: Chase Brunson, TCU
OF: Kyle West, West Virginia
DH: Dariel Osoria, Kansas
UT: Karson Bowen, TCU
SP: Ben Jacobs, Arizona State
SP: Cooper Moore, Kansas
SP: Sean Youngerman, Oklahoma State
SP: Jack Kartsonas, West Virginia
RP: Tony Pluta, Arizona
RP: Sean Youngerman, Oklahoma State
RP: Jack Cebert, Texas Tech
All- Freshman Team
Smith Bailey, Arizona
Landon Hairston, Arizona State
Pearson Riebock, Baylor
Quinton Coats, Cincinnati
Aj Evasco, Kansas St.
Mason Brassfield, TCU
Kade Eudy, TCU
Noah Franco, TCU
Sawyer Strosnider, TCU
Nolan Traeger, TCU
Austen Roellig, Utah
Gavin Kelly, West Virginia
Honorable Mentions:
Arizona: Adonys Guzman, Owen Kramkowski, Brendan Summerhill, Aaron Walton
Arizona State: Brandon Compton, Josiah Cromwick, Lucas Kelly, Jack Martinez, Jacob Tobias, Kien Vu
Baylor: Pearson Riebock, Travis Sanders
BYU: Parker Goff, Ryder Robinson, Cooper Vest
UCF: Edian Espinal, Dylan King, DeAmez Ross, Andrew Williamson
Cincinnati: Kellen O'Connor, Nathan Taylor, Landyn Vidourek
Kansas: Brady Counsell (INF/UT)
Kansas State: Seth Dardar (INF/DH), Jacob Frost, James Guyette
Oklahoma State: Colin Brueggemann, Ian Daugherty, Mario Pesca, Nolan Schubart, Brayden Smith,
TCU: Mason Brassfield, Kade Eudy, Anthony Silva
Utah: Austen Roellig
West Virginia: Reese Bassinger, Chase Meyer, Jace Rinehart, Sam White
Want to join the discussion? Click here to join the Killer Frogs message board community today!