One Week Closer to Selection Monday, TCU Projected, for now, to Host Regional
Conference tournaments begin this week. Selection Monday is one week away. There's still a lot of baseball to be played before we know the final field of 64, but as the regular season concluded, we have a somewhat clearer picture of that field.
With this week's "Field of 64" projections from D1 Baseball, the TCU Horned Frogs (37-17, 19-11), who failed to make the tournament last year, are projected to be the No. 15 national seed, which has them hosting a Regional at Lupton Stadium.
The Frogs finished the regular season in third place in the Big 12, exactly where they were predicted when the season began. TCU is only behind West Virginia and Kansas. However, with this week's projections, only the Frogs are projected to host a Regional.
What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?
Each week as the postseason approaches, D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, updates its projections for the postseason tournament. We can expect daily updates this week once the conference tournaments get underway.
Eight of the 14 teams in the Big 12 are projected to make the field this week, an increase of one over last week's projections. Those teams include Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, and West Virginia.
Five other teams TCU has played in nonconference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, San Diego, Southern Miss, and UTSA. Michigan and UTRGV, two other TCU nonconference opponents, are not in the field of 64 but are teams to watch.
Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Big 12 Schools:
- Arizona - Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional (LSU).
- Arizona State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
- Cincinnati - Projected No. 3 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
- Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas). Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
- Kansas State - Projected No. 2 seed in the Eugene Regional (Oregon)
- Oklahoma State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- TCU - Projected No. 15 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth. Their potential Super Regional would be in Fayetteville against No. 2 Arkansas.
- West Virginia - Projected No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
- Arkansas - Projected No. 2 national seed and hosting a Regional in Fayetteville
- Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional (Texas)
- Michigan - One to watch, says D1 Baseball
- San Diego - Projected No. 4 seed in the Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
- Southern Miss - Projected No. 14 National Seed and hosting a Regional in Hattiesburg
- UTRGV - One of the First Four Out and not projected to make the tournament
- UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional (TCU)
Projected Fort Worth Regional
- TCU (35-16) - (Automatic qualifier as winner of the Big 12 Championship)
- UTSA (39-11) - (Automatic qualifier as winner of the American Athletic Conference)
- Oklahoma (32-17) - (At-large bid)
- Oral Roberts (34-20) - (Automatic qualifier as winner of the Summit League)
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Eugene Regional (Oregon)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
- Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
- Fort Worth Regional (TCU)
- Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas
• (4) North Carolina
• (5) Georgia
• (8) Oregon
Bracket Two
• (2) Arkansas
• (3) Vanderbilt
• (6) Auburn
• (7) LSU
Selection Monday is on May 26. Regional rounds begin Friday, June 30. Super Regionals begin June 6. The College World Series begins on Friday, June 13. The three-game Finals Series begins Saturday, June 21.