What Ken Seals Just Said Has Everyone Fired Up for the Alamo Bowl

Despite the shock announcement that Josh Hoover will enter the transfer portal, the Horned Frogs have not skipped a beat. And if you ever needed a reason to get excited for the Alamo Bowl, just listen to what Ken Seals said.

The senior from Azle, Texas spent four seasons at Vanderbilt before transferring to TCU. He was just the third SEC true freshman quarterback to start a season opener since 1972. From being a true freshman starter to being the third-string quarterback in his junior year, Seals has faced adversity. He was recruited by Kendal Briles ahead of transferring to TCU in 2024, but found himself on the sidelines as Hoover won the job.

Seals discussed the hardships of being sidelined and waiting for his opportunity. He remained patient and focused on what he could control.

He said, “I see some guys going to four or five schools in five years, and it just doesn’t make sense to me. You can’t build a brotherhood, you can’t make connections, or build something long-term.” Seals continued Even though I wasn’t the guy here, I liked the people. I liked my coaches, my teammates, I knew what I was going to expect from them every single day, they knew what they were going to get from me.”

Now with the opportunity to start his last-ever college football game, he is ready for the big stage.

Despite more adversity for a mature and developed quarterback, Seals didn’t blink. He said, “Who you are every day, people see that. I came in, I did my job, was ready to play if the opportunity ever came, and I think guys respected that.”

In Friday’s press conference, head coach Sonny Dykes spoke about the situation and his belief in Seals. He said, “He’s been a great teammate, a great practice player, and now he’s going to get the chance to go and perform on a big stage. I know he’s excited, I know our team believes in him, and so we’ve moved on quickly.”

In his last-ever college football game, Seals could write his name into the TCU history books.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will prepare for their 2025 Alamo Bowl showdown against the No. 16 USC Trojans (9-3, 7-2 Big 10). Kickoff is set for December 30 at 8:00 p.m. CT from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

