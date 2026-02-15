Pitching Heroics and Early Offense Lifts No. 10 TCU Past No. 7 Arkansas

The Shriners Children's College Showdown has become a staple during the college baseball season. In fact, the event highlights most out-of-conference series and tournaments around the country. This year, the event was essentially branded as an SEC vs Big 12 matchup.

On Saturday, one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend took place between the No. 10-ranked TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 7-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Viewed as an Omaha preview by many, the matchup between the Frogs and the Hogs drew national attention.

This time around, the Horned Frogs left Globe Life Field with a 5-4 win over the Razorbacks. Not only did TCU send a statement to the entire world of college baseball with the win over Arkansas, but they may have also proved to themselves that they are legitimate Omaha contenders. Say what you want, but two ranked wins in your first two games of the season means a lot to yours truly.

A Game Defined by Momentum

Feb 14, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas vs TCU during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Games between TCU and Arkansas have always been defined by which program has more momentum. Last year it was Arkansas' Kuhio Aloy that shifted the momentum in the Razorbacks' favor with a 2-RBI double in the seventh inning.

While the rankings of each team may have changed, this year's exhibition between the two programs was once again decided by momentum, gritty performances, and late-game heroics.

TCU center fielder Chase Brunson was dominant in the early innings. Not only did the junior drive in two runs with a double down the left field line in the first inning, but he also added to the Frogs' lead with an RBI single in the third. Rob Liddington recorded an RBI as well with a single into left field, making the score 4-0.

Chase Brunson!!! You’re my Valentine! 💘 double brings in 2 more runs in the bottom of the 2nd. @ChaseBrunson7 Frogs lead 4-0. pic.twitter.com/XYizyHxAjJ — KillerFrogs.com (TCU On SI) (@Killer_Frogs) February 15, 2026

It was in the third inning that the game started to shift. The Razorbacks got on the board in the third inning with a fielder's choice, and even threatened to cut the Frogs' lead even further. The starting pitcher for the Frogs, Mason Brassfield, had put himself in a jam, but responded nicely by getting the Razorbacks to ground out twice to end the inning.

After receiving a noticeable level of hype during the offseason, Brassfield rose to the occasion against a formidable Arkansas lineup. The lefty ended the night with 4.0 innings pitched, three hits, two earned runs, four walks, and six strikeouts. It wasn't his best performance, but against an offense like that, it's more than acceptable.

After Brassfield was relieved of his duties on the mound, head coach Kirk Saaloos went to Zack James in the bullpen. While the righty left a couple of pitches over the plate, resulting in the Frogs having a narrow lead, he also bridged the gap between Brassfield and the eventual hero of the night.

Noah Franco, the two-way phenom, took over on the mound in the seventh inning. The lefty finished the night with 3.0 innings pitched, four strikeouts, and just one walk. To say that the TCU outfielder/pitcher was dialed is an understatement. Not only did he show off the fastball, reaching 98.5 mph, but he also kept Arkansas hitters off balance with precise off-speed stuff.

In the ninth inning, Franco left no doubt about who was the better team on Saturday night. The sophomore didn't show any signs of backing down from a top-10 opponent. In the final frame, he notched strikeouts against Maika Niu and Reese Robinett to help TCU secure the win over Arkansas.

