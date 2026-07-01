Why TCU Changed Its Transfer Portal Strategy

TCU placed a major emphasis this offseason on acquiring experienced, ready-to-play talent, a noticeable shift from recent TCU baseball offseasons. Throughout the NIL Era, TCU has largely focused on building through high school recruiting and developing players until they became draft- eligible rather than chasing high-profile transfer portal stars.

This offseason, however, TCU had more holes to fill than usual. Combined with recent underperformance, this made it clear that a different approach was needed. The Frogs are replacing a significant amount of production through graduation, the transfer portal, and the MLB Draft, including key contributors Cole Cramer, Preston Gamster, Sawyer Strosnider, Chase Brunson, and Tommy Lapour.

At the time of writing, TCU has added 19 newcomers to complement an already impressive high school recruiting class. While all 19 additions won't carry the same expectations, these three stand out as the newcomers most likely to make an immediate impact on TCU's pursuit of a return to Omaha in 2027.





No. 3 Ryan Bradford

A shoo-in for this article is Johnson County Community College's utility man, Ryan Bradford. Bradford put together one of the best offensive seasons in junior college baseball, setting the Juco home run record while helping his team win an impressive 67 games.

If Bradford makes it to Fort Worth, instead of signing after the MLB Draft, he has the potential to become one of the most impactful offensive additions in the Big 12. Bradford, labeled a utility man, played most of his time in the outfield, which is where I'd expect TCU to line him up with two massive bats of Sawyer Strosnider and Chase Brunson departing. By the numbers Bradford slashed .437/.522.1.057 with 43 homers and 113 RBIs while stealing 26 bags, which would have led a TCU team last season. Bradford looks to fill the center field role for this Kirk Sarloos offense, replacing both Strosnider and Brunson, who both patrolled center field for TCU this past year. Bradford has a ton of potential and would make for an exciting addition for 2027.

No. 2 Collin Clarke

Collin Clarke, a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher who ranked as the 8th best pitcher in this year's cycle by 64analytics, was an absolute grab by TCU. Clarke, a junior and 2-year starting pitcher at Oregon, has started 26 games over the last 2 years and posted a 4.92 ERA. The surface-level era doesn't pop off the charts, but Clarke's ability to strike guys out makes his addition very intriguing.

The TCU rotation heading into the 2027 season has the potential to be really good competition. Tommy Lapour is heading to the major leagues, and even with injuries and struggling performance last season he's a big name to replace. Frogs will lean on returners Lance Davis, Zach James, and Mason Brassfield. You can also expect longtime Frog Louis Rodriguez to compete for some innings coming off an injury.

Saarloos and pitching coach Zach Morris have consistently gotten the most out of pitchers with deceptive deliveries, and Clarke fits that mold perfectly. Clark has all the tools to become TCU's next successful portal pitching development story.

No. 1 Bammer Maes

There is no better example of a philosophical change for TCU than Bammer Maes. TCU has made a significant impact on the JUCO scene this offseason, and Maes is the prize of that sentiment. Ranked as the #1 upcoming sophomore by the 463network. Maes played for a very accomplished Midland College, where he slashed an impressive .444/.550/.903 and fielded his position well in the infield.

Maes isn't just one of the top junior college hitters in the country; he's also one of the most versatile. His athleticism and ability to play multiple infield positions make him exactly the type of player they look to replace Jack Bell and Cole Cramer, among others.

Maes is a fun addition that feels like a return-to-its-roots move for TCU. TCU under Jim Schlossnagle was a team that went after the JUCO bandits from the great state of Texas. Saarloos' approach has been more west coast and throughout the country, nothing wrong with that, but when you see guys like Maes in your backyard, these are the guys you need to have in purple and guys TCU needs to keep at home.

What's at Stake for 2027

TCU is staring down a pivotal 2027 season, and that may be especially true for Kirk Saarloos. The Horned Frogs attacked the transfer portal more aggressively than they have in recent years, signaling that the Staff understands the urgency of returning to the level TCU fans expect.

Success in 2027 won't be defined by the transfer portal alone, but this class has the potential to help restore the brand of baseball that has become synonymous with TCU. If Bradford, Clarke, and Maes live up to expectations, this offseason could be remembered as the first step toward another run at hosting regionals and, ultimately, Omaha.