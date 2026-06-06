The search is reportedly over for TCU Baseball. It was reported Friday afternoon that TCU would hire one of the best young offensive minds in the game. According to fellow TCU on SI writer and reporter JD Andress, sources have indicated that Danny-David Linahan has accepted the job as the new hitting coach at TCU. Linahan was the hitting coach at Texas State and will fill the same role here in Fort Worth.

He will replace associate head coach and hitting coach Bill Mosiello. While Mosiello didn't exactly leave the way he might have wanted on a high note, he still leaves behind a legacy that will remain for quite some time.

Why TCU Needed a Fresh Offensive Voice

Linahan will be tasked with fixing a Horned Frogs offense that has struggled with consistency over the past few seasons and getting it back to where it once was. Last season, TCU finished ninth in on-base percentage, 10th in slugging percentage, and 11th in batting average among Big 12 teams. This is not where Kirk Saarloos and his team want or need to be.

Patience is wearing thin internally, and Saarloos feels Linahan will be the best fit to move forward and improve quickly.

Linahan Brings Texas Roots and Texas State Momentum

Linahan is no stranger to the DFW area, as he is an Argyle native. He returns to North Texas after spending two seasons with Texas State, including one as the team's hitting coach. Since taking over that role, Texas State saw tremendous improvement, even earning a regional appearance this past season.

In 2026, the Bobcats hit 116 home runs as a team, setting a new single-season conference record. Seven players logged double-digit home run totals, and Texas State slugged .508 as a team, ranking among the top 30 programs in the country. The Bobcats also recorded 119 doubles, which ranked in the top 40 nationally.

Linahan might appear to lack experience because he was only a hitting coach for one season and is just 29 years old. However, he has plenty of experience in the baseball world, not only as a player but also as a developer of talent.

A Modern Hitting Coach With Pro Baseball Experience

Before arriving at Texas State, Linahan was a Major League Assistant Hitting Coach in the Minnesota Twins organization. While with the Twins, he developed the skills that make him known today, including his extensive knowledge and use of analytics. He oversaw offensive game management while also focusing on opponent analysis, biomechanics, and mental performance strategies.

All of those areas could prove extremely beneficial for the Frogs, who have struggled with consistency and plate discipline in recent seasons.

His knowledge has long been evident. Immediately following the conclusion of his playing career at Hardin-Simmons University, he served as the Director of Player Development at Abilene Christian University from 2019 to 2020.

Player Development Is the Calling Card

Prior to Minnesota, Linahan spent the 2022 season with the Cleveland Guardians organization as a minor league hitting coach. In just one full year, he helped develop players and saw nine hitters make their MLB debuts, setting a franchise record.

Linahan understands what it takes for players to move through the professional ranks and reach the major leagues. He began his professional coaching career with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization before moving to Double-A Tulsa in 2021.

Across his professional coaching career, Linahan has been part of and helped organizations that have flourished. He has helped produce three MLB Division Championships from 2021 to 2024. For someone so early in his coaching career, that is pretty impressive.

In such a young career, Linahan has already had great success. So far in his career, he has coached players with the following honors:

6 World Series Champions

24 First-Round Draft Picks

14 All-Stars

6 Gold Glove Winners

4 Silver Slugger Winners

2 Platinum Glove Winners

1 Rookie of the Year

1 Minor League Player of the Year

Those are impressive numbers for a coach as young as he is. He has already had great success, and he is only getting started. If his track record is any indication, TCU may have landed a home run hire.

Why This Hire Makes Sense for TCU Baseball

I like this hire from TCU because it brings a fresh, young approach to hitting. Linahan provides a modern offensive philosophy that players seem to develop under quickly. He uses analytics to simplify the game and hitters' approaches at the plate.

Here's a look at his coaching philosophy and approach:

I like the fact that Linahan takes things one step at a time and that his coaching style is focused on small improvements. He believes that even 15 good at-bats over the course of a season can make a significant difference in a player's development. His goal is to see players continue moving forward rather than regress.

That mentality shows how every opportunity matters and how small steps can lead to major changes over time. It's an approach that emphasizes process and long-term growth rather than immediate results.

I think the Frogs took a swing and nailed it with this hire. They needed some fresh energy to pair with what will likely be a practically brand-new lineup next season. Linahan brings a modern approach, professional experience, and a track record of developing hitters, all of which should benefit TCU moving forward.

Only time will tell if this was the right hire, but on paper, it looks like a strong addition to Saarloos' staff. Welcome to Fort Worth Coach Linahan! He and the Frogs will now hit the portal trail hard.

Let me know what you think, Horned Frogs Nation. Are you excited and optimistic about this hire, or are you still on the fence?