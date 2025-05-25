Sunday's Penultimate Projections Keep TCU in the Oxford Regional
Saturday night's extra-inning loss to Arizona in the Big 12 championship game did not hurt TCU's RPI, but it also didn't help their precarious position. Will the Horned Frogs (39-18) host a Regional in the upcoming NCAA Baseball Postseason tournament? Or will they have to hit the road as a No. 2 seed in a Regional?
The 16 locations that will host a Regional will be announced at 7:30 pm CT Sunday night. Last year, TCU anxiously awaited the committee's decision on whether the team was in or out of the tournament. A year later, the team still anxiously awaits, but this year's question is whether to host or not to host.
D1 Baseball's Sunday projections continue to have TCU traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, as the No. 2 seed. The Ole Miss Rebels (40-18, 16-14 SEC) are projected to be the No. 10 overall national seed, a bump of four spots from Saturday's projections.
Sunday's projections have eight teams from the Big 12 making the tournament, but none of them hosting a Regional. The eight teams are: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, and West Virginia. By comparison, the SEC has 13 teams projected in the field of 64, with eight of those hosting a Regional.
What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has been updating its projections for the postseason tournament weekly. Now that conference tournaments are underway, it has moved to daily updates on the projected field of 64.
Five other teams TCU has played in nonconference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, Fresno State, Southern Miss, and UTSA. Michigan, San Diego, and UTRGV, all nonconference opponents of TCU, are no longer projected to make the Field of 64.
Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
There were only a few changes in Sunday's projections. Many of these listed below are the same as they were in Saturday's projections.
Big 12 Schools:
- Arizona - Projected No. 2 seed in the Eugene Regional (Oregon).
- Arizona State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional (Texas); also projected to be one of the last four teams selected for the tournament.
- Cincinnati - Projected No. 3 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
- Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas). Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
- Kansas State - Projected No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Oklahoma State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
- TCU - Projected No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)
- West Virginia - Projected No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
- Arkansas - No. 3 national seed and hosting a Regional in Fayetteville
- Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Fresno State - Projected No. 4 seed in the Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)
- Michigan - Not projected to make the tournament
- San Diego - Not projected to make the tournament
- Southern Miss - No. 15 national seed and hosting a Regional in Hattiesburg
- UTRGV - Not projected to make the tournament but projected as one of the "Four to Watch," meaning they could make the tournament.
- UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional (Texas)
Projected Oxford Regional
- Ole Miss (40-18) - At-large bid
- TCU (39-18) - At-large bid
- East Tennessee State (40-15) - Automatic qualifier as the winner of the Southern Conference
- Fresno State (31-27) - (Automatic qualifier as the winner of the Mountain West Conference)
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Eugene Regional (Oregon)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
- Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas
• (4) North Carolina
• (5) LSU
• (8) Coastal Carolina
Bracket Two
• (2) Vanderbilt
• (3) Arkansas
• (6) Georgia
• (7) Auburn
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all postseason baseball news.
Selection Monday is on May 26. Regional rounds begin Friday, June 30. Super Regionals begin June 6. The College World Series begins on Friday, June 13. The three game Finals Series begins Saturday, June 21.