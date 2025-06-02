Sunday's Regional Results - Vanderbilt, Texas Eliminated; West Virginia, Arizona Advance
The Road to Omaha has begun. You have Bowl Season in December-January, March Madness, and then postseason baseball – the trifecta of ultimate college sporting events.
Day Three started with 48 teams still with hopes of making it to Omaha. At the end of Day Three, only 22 remain. Six more will be eliminated on Monday.
Several No. 1 seeds will not be advancing. Oregon was eliminated on Saturday. Georgia was the first national seed eliminated on Sunday. Vanderbilt, the overall No. 1 seed, was eliminated by Wright State. UTSA eliminated No. 2 seed Texas. Kentucky eliminated Clemson.
The Big 12 went 3-4 on Sunday. Arizona State, Cincinnati, and Kansas State were eliminated in the early games. Oklahoma State walked off Georgia in an afternoon elimination game to advance to the Regional Final, but would lose to Duke and be eliminated.
West Virginia swept the Clemson Regional after defeating Kentucky in the Regional Final to advance to the Super Regional.
Arizona also advanced to the Super Regional after it swept the Eugene Regional by defeating Cal Poly late on Sunday.
The Big 12 went 11-12 over the weekend with eight teams playing in Regionals.
Here are the results of Sunday’s first-round games:
(Teams in bold won their game)
2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Sunday’s Games
Nashville Regional
(1) #1 Vanderbilt (1-2) 4 - (4) Wright State (2-1) 5
Vanderbilt is eliminated.
(2) Louisville (3-0) 6- (4) Wright State (2-2) 0
Wright State is eliminated; Louisville advances to the Super Regional.
Austin Regional
(1) #2 Texas (2-1) 15 - (3) Kansas State (1-2) 8
Kansas State is eliminated.
(1) #2 Texas (2-2) 4 - (2) UTSA (3-0) 7
Texas is eliminated; UTSA advances to the Super Regional.
Fayetteville Regional
(3) Creighton (2-1) 11 - (4) North Dakota State (1-2) 10
North Dakota State is eliminated.
(1) #3 Arkansas (3-0) 8 - (3) Creighton (2-2) 3
Creighton is eliminated; Arkansas advances to the Super Regional.
Auburn Regional
(2) NC State (2-1) 17 - (3) Stetson (1-2) 12
Stetson is eliminated.
(1) #4 Auburn (3-0) 11 - (2) NC State (2-2) 1
NC State is eliminated; Auburn advances to the Super Regional.
Chapel Hill Regional
(2) Oklahoma (2-1) 17 - (3) Nebraska (1-2) 1
Nebraska is eliminated.
(1) #5 North Carolina (2-1) 5- (2) Oklahoma (3-1) 9
North Carolina and Oklahoma will play again on Monday.
Baton Rouge Regional
(2) Dallas Baptist (1-2) 6 - (4) Little Rock (2-1) 8
Dallas Baptist is eliminated.
(1) #6 LSU (2-1) 4 - (4) Little Rock (2-1) 10
LSU and Little Rock will play again on Monday.
Athens Regional
(1) #7 Georgia (1-2) 9 - (3) Oklahoma State (2-1) 11
Georgia is eliminated.
(2) Duke (3-0) 3 - (3) Oklahoma State (2-2) 2
Oklahoma State is eliminated; Duke advances to the Super Regional.
Corvallis Regional
(1) #8 Oregon State (2-1) 20 - (4) Saint Mary's (1-2) 3
Saint Mary's is eliminated.
(1) #8 Oregon State (3-1) 14 - (3) USC (2-1) 1
Oregon State and USC will play again on Monday.
Tallahassee Regional
(2) Northeastern (1-2) 2 - (3) Mississippi State (2-1) 3
Northeastern is eliminated.
(1) #9 Florida State (3-0) 5 - (3) Mississippi State (2-2) 2
Mississippi State is eliminated; Florida State advances to the Super Regional.
Oxford Regional
(1) #10 Ole Miss (2-1) 11 - (2) Georgia Tech (1-2) 9
Georgia Tech is eliminated.
(1) #10 Ole Miss (3-1) 19 - (4) Murray State (2-1) 8
Ole Miss and Murray State will meet again on Monday.
Clemson Regional
(1) #11 Clemson (1-2) 4 - (3) Kentucky (2-1) 16
Clemson is eliminated.
(2) West Virginia (3-0) 13 - (3) Kentucky (2-2) 12
Kentucky is eliminated; West Virginia advances to the Super Regional.
Eugene Regional
(3) Cal Poly (2-1) 7 - (4) Utah Valley (1-2) 6 11 innings
Utah Valley is eliminated.
(2) Arizona (3-0) 14 - (3) Cal Poly (2-2) 0
Cal Poly is eliminated; Arizona advances to the Super Regional.
Conway Regional
(2) Florida (1-2) 4 - (3) East Carolina (2-1) 11
Florida is eliminated.
(1) #13 Coastal Carolina (3-0) 1 - (3) East Carolina (2-2) 0
East Carolina is eliminated; Coastal Carolina advances to the Super Regional.
Knoxville Regional
(2) Wake Forest (2-1) 10 - (3) Cincinnati (1-2) 3
Cincinnati is eliminated.
(1) #14 Tennessee (2-1) 6 - (2) Wake Forest (3-1) 7
Tennessee and Wake Forest will play again on Monday.
Los Angeles Regional
(2) UC-Irvine (2-1) 11 - (3) Arizona State (1-2) 6
Arizona State is eliminated.
(1) #15 UCLA (3-0) 8- (2) UC-Irvine (2-2) 5
UC-Irvine is eliminated; UCLA advances to the Super Regional.
Hattiesburg Regional
(1) #16 Southern Miss (2-1) 8 - (4) Columbia (1-2) 1
Columbia is eliminated.
(1) #16 Southern Miss (2-2) 17 - (3) Miami (FL) (2-1) 6
Southern Miss and Miami (FL) will play again on Monday.
