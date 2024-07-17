TCU Baseball: Anthony Silva Confirms He's Returning for More Frogball
With the MLB Draft currently underway, many teams are left scrambling to find out who will and won't be on their favorite college baseball team when the 2025 season rolls around. Fortunately, we have good news for TCU Baseball fans, and especially fans of stellar defense. Anthony Silva confirmed yesterday via Twitter/X that he would be returning for at least one more year of TCU Baseball.
Anthony Silva started his TCU career in 2023, where he and a plethora of young players including freshmen Karson Bowen and Ben Abeldt led the team to a CWS appearance finishing the season ranked #4 in the nation. In his two years as a Horned Frog, Silva is slashing a .302 AVG in 417 AB, including 21 doubles, 11 home runs, and 83 RBIs.
Getting Silva back on the Frogs roster means that the TCU coaching staff doesn't have to worry about replacing a key piece both on the field and in the locker room from a leadership perspective. It's also safe to say head coach Kirk Saarloos was excited about the news as well.
While TCU didn't meet the expectations of many this past season, Frogball fans can be excited since one of their stars will be returning for the 2025 season. Fans should also tune into the MLB Draft as there may be Horned Frogs getting their name called in the coming days.
