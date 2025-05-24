TCU Baseball Defeats Kansas, Advances to Big 12 Championship Game
Following a win over Houston in the Big 12 quarterfinals, TCU found themselves matched up with the number two seed Kansas Jayhawks. These two teams met in Fort Worth in the middle of April, and TCU dominated the series with a sweep. That trend continued on Friday night as the Frogs rolled to an 11-1 win in eight innings.
Kansas was able to grab the early lead in the bottom of the first. A RBI single from Dariel Osoria made it 1-0. It didn't take long for TCU to respond. The top of the second started with a walk from Noah Franco. The next batter Chase Brunson roped a changeup into left field for a run scoring double to tie the game.
After Brunson advanced on a wild pitch, Anthony Silva brought him home with a single to center. The big blow came a few hitters later as Jack Bell laced a two-RBI double to give the Frogs a 4-1 advantage.
That first inning run was all the damage that starter Mason Brassfield allowed. He threw three innings, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. He handed the baton to Louis Rodriguez, who was surgical out of the pen. Rodriguez threw five shutout innings with four strikeouts. Of the 56 pitches he threw, 41 of them (73%) were strikes.
The Frogs would add a run in the fifth with a sac fly from Cole Cramer to make it 5-1. The Jaywhawks had an opportunity to cut into the deficit with runners on second and third with no outs. Rodriguez would induce a pair of flyouts and a strikeout.
TCU's offense continued to churn runs in the eighth. Isaac Cadena got in on the fun with a RBI single while Bell and Cramer continued their efficient nights at the plate. Bell cleared the bases with a triple and Cramer scored Bell with a single.
This offense is relentless. There are countless players that can contribute on a nightly basis and tonight it was Bell who finished with three hits and five RBIs.
Phillips Big 12 Baseball Championship Game Preview
With the win, TCU advances to the Big 12 title game for the second time in three years. This time, it will be a matchup with the four-seed Arizona. The Wildcats defeated BYU 4-1 in the quarterfinal and demolished top-seeded West Virginia 12-1 in the semifinal.
These two teams met just a few weeks ago in the beginning of May where Arizona took two out of three in Tuscon. A late inning rally cost TCU game one and some defensive mistakes gave Arizona game two.
The championship game is set for Saturday at 6:00 and will be televised on ESPNU.
