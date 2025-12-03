TCU Horned Frogs Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

It is the early signing period, and with announcements continuing to roll in, here is a look at TCU Football's latest signing class.

Headlining the signing is none other than wide receiver Cooper Reid. The Dripping Springs native had offers from Kansas, Houston, California and Arizona State. Despite initially committing to the Sun Devils, Reid announced he flipped his commitment to join Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs.

Reid has been one of the premier high school wide receivers in Texas the last two years. He enjoyed a successful senior year with Dripping Springs, helping lead the Tigers to a 12-1 record. He caught for 778 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2025 season. The year prior, Reid racked up 1,006 receiving yards for 15 touchdowns over the course of 12 games.

Another exciting offensive signing is tight end Kari Ashley. The Georgia native is the 2nd-ranked JUCO tight end prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He played two years at Georgia Tech before transferring to Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

Carter Buck is one of the top names among TCU’s defensive signings. The potent edge rusher is coming off a tremendous senior year at Lake Travis High School, where he finished the season with 18.5 sacks in 13 games. Not to mention, he had 30 tackles for loss and one interception.

Name Position Height/Weight High School Hometown 247Sports Rating Kari Ashley TE 6'4"/225 Marietta Marietta, GA ★★★ Braden Bach TE 6'5"/230 Argyle Argyle, TX ★★★ Jason Bradford DB 6'3"/190 Temple Temple, TX ★★★★ Carter Buck DL 6'6"/250 Lake Travis Austin, TX ★★★★ Jordan Burnett OL 6'5"/330 Ridge Point Missouri City, TX ★★★ Jack Daulton QB 6'2"/190 The Woodlands The Woodlands, TX ★★★ Noriel Dominguez LB 6'2"/235 Randle Richmond, TX ★★★ Maddox Flynt DL 6'2"/285 Westlake Austin, TX ★★★ Jesse Ford DL 6'5"/250 Martin Arlington, TX ★★★ G'Ivori Graham RB 5'9"185 Harlan San Antonio, TX ★★★ Vincent Johnson, Jr. OL 6'5"/315 Sulpher Springs Sulphur Springs, TX ★★★ Brock King DB 5'11"/180 Port Arthur Memorial Beaumont, TX ★★★ Ace Martin RB 5'11'/190 Port Arthur Memorial Beaumont, TX ★★★★ Duncan McGhee DL 6'4"/275 Texas Texarkana, TX ★★★ Khamill Pruitt WR 6'2"/185 Lamar Arlington, TX ★★★ Cooper Reid WR 6'4"/195 Dripping Springs Dripping Springs, TX ★★★ Devan Robison OL 6'3"/325 Pasadena Memorial Houston, TX ★★★ James Scott WR 6'5"/215 Oak Ridge Houston, TX ★★★ Zachary Taylor DB 6'0"/1890 Jordan Katy, TX ★★★ Will Terry LS 6'4"/230 Iowa Colony Manvel, TX ★★★ Ace Theus WR 5'9"/175 Duncanville Dallas, TX ★★★

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Offense (12):

The Horned Frogs made 12 additions to their offense, including a quarterback, two running backs, two tight ends, three offensive linemen, and four wide receivers.

Defense (8):

TCU had eight defensive signees including one linebacker, three defensive backs, and four defensive linemen.

Special Teams (1):

The sole special teams addition in the 2026 signing class is long snapper Will Terry.

Kari Ashley, TE - Marietta/Navarro Junior College (Marietta, GA)

Height/Weight - 6'4"/225

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 2

Notable Offers - Appalachain State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 2 JUCO tight end and No. 2 JUCO prospect out of the state of Texas ... Played previously at Navarro JC and Georgia Tech ... Prepped at Marietta High School for coach Richard Morgan ... Was selected to the All-Region First Team on both offense and defense in high school ... Also ran track in high school.

Coach's Quote - "Nacari is a dynamic, versatile athlete with elite playmaking ability—any touch can become an explosive play. He’s competitive, plays with great effort, and stresses defenses in multiple ways. He’s going to be a major threat for opposing defenses. Fired up to add him to our offense."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Braden Bach, TE - Argyle (Argyle, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'5'"/230

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 105

Notable Offers - Kansas State, Kansas, Air Force, Cornell

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 105 tight end and the No. 247 prospect out of Texas ... Prepped at Argyle High School for coach Todd Rodgers ... Recorded 750 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns ... Selected to First Team All-District his junior and senior year, and Second Team All-District during his sophomore season ... Also ran track in high school.

Coach's Quote - "Braden is a versatile tight end with length, hands and toughness. He can attach, flex out and create mismatches in the passing game. Excited to add a Eagle from Argyle and Coach Rodgers to our offense."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Jason Bradford, DB - Temple (Temple, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'3"/190

Star Rating - ★★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers - Arizona State, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 24 safety and the No. 39 prospect in the state of Texas ... Prepped at Temple High School for coach Chad President ... Three-time First Team All-District selection ... Earned a spot on the A & B Honor Roll ... Also played basketball for three seasons and ran track.

Coach's Quote - "Jason is a versatile safety who can play in the box or in the post. He’s physical, instinctive and shows real playmaking ability on tape. Excited to bring a Temple Wildcat from Temple Football and Coach President to Fort Worth."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Carter Buck, DL - Lake Travis (Austin, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'6"/250

Star Rating - ★★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers - Arizona, Dartmouth, Houston, Kansas

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 21 edge and the No. 27 prospect in the state of Texas ... Prepped at Lake Travis High School for Hank Carter ... In his career, he has recorded 191 tackles, along with 26.5 sacks and 52 TFLs ... Named to the All-District Team and Defensive Lineman of the Year during his junior year ... Earned Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore ... Holds the Lake Travis single season sack and TFL record along with the school's career sack record ... Also earned a spot on the Academic All-District Team.

Coach's Quote - "Carter is a twitchy edge rusher with great get-off and effort. He plays with a motor, uses his hands well and finishes plays in the backfield. Excited to bring a Cav from Lake Travis and Coach Carter into our defensive line room."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Jordan Burnett, OL - Ridge Point ( Missouri City, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'5"/330

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 86

Notable Offers - Arkansas State, Pittsburgh, Tulsa, UTEP

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 86 offensive tackle and the No. 151 prospect out of Texas ... Prepped at Ridge Point High School for coach Rick LaFavers ... Two-time First Team All District selection ... Also threw shotput for three seasons.

Coach's Quote - "Jordan is a big, athletic guard who can pull, climb and finish blocks. He’s physical, smart and plays for one of the best programs in Houston. Excited to add another Panther from Ridge Point and Coach LaFavers up front."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Jack Daulton, QB - The Woodlands (The Woodlands, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'2"/190

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 41

Notable Offers - Oklahoma State, Incarnate Word, Rice, Tulane

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 41 quarterback and the No. 102 prospect out of the state of Texas ... Prepped at The Woodlands for coach Jim Rapp ... Has thrown for 3,452 yards with 46 TDs and just eight interceptions in his career ... Also recorded 1,895 yards rushing and 26 TDs ... Named to the All-District team in 2024 ... Broke The Woodlands record for rushing TDs in a single game with six ... Also earned Academic All-District honors as a junior ... Ran track in high school, running a 10.89 100m dash.

Coach's Quote - "Jack is a poised quarterback with arm talent and athleticism. He’s accurate, competitive and has led his team at a high level in big games. Excited to bring a Highlander from The Woodlands and Coach Rapp into our QB room."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Noriel Dominguez, LB - Randle (Richmond, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'2"/235

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 138

Notable Offers - Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, California

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 138 linebacker and the No. 197 prospect out of the state of Texas ... Prepped at Randle High School for coach Brian Randle ... As a senior, has posted 98 tackles and five sacks ... Had a breakout season as a sophomore, posting 92 tackles and 12 TFLs ... Also ran track for three years.

Coach's Quote - "Noriel is an instinctive inside linebacker who finds the football and finishes. He plays downhill, runs sideline to sideline and brings real physicality to the middle of our defense. Proud to add a Lion from Randle."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Maddox Flynt, DL - Austin Westlake (Austin, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'2"/285

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 168

Notable Offers - Arizona, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Kansas State

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 168 defensive lineman and the No. 231 overall prospect in Texas … Prepped at Westlake High School for coach Tony Salazar ... Four-year letterman in football ... Tallied 134 total tackles (99 solo) with seven sacks ... Earned All-Central Texas First Team and All-Austin Metro Team honors ... District 26-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year ... First Team All-State as a junior.

Coach's Quote - "Maddox is a disruptive interior lineman who plays with leverage and effort. He’s strong, quick off the ball and comes out of one of the premier programs in the state. Excited to add a Chap from Austin Westlake and Coach Salazar to the Frogs."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Jesse Ford, DL - Arlington Martin (Arlington, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'5"/250

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 62

Notable Offers - Houston, Tulsa, Kentucky, California

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 62 defensive lineman and No. 73 prospect out of the state of Texas ... Prepped at James Martin High School for coach Chad Rives ... Earned a spot on the 2024 First Team All-District ... Named 2023 Defensive Newcomer of the Year ... Also ran track in high school.

Coach's Quote - "Jesse is a big, physical edge who plays with length and effort. He sets the edge, chases the ball and has the frame to keep developing in our program. Proud to have a Warrior from Arlington Martin with Coach Rives sending us a difference-maker."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

G'Ivori Graham, RB - Harlan (San Antonio, TX)

Height/Weight - 5'9"/185

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 51

Notable Offers - San Diego State, New Mexico, Texas State, UTEP

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 51 running back and the No. 122 prospect out of the state of Texas ... Prepped at Harlan High School for coach Eddie Salas ... Has totaled 1,151 yards and 16 touchdowns ... Two-time All-District Selection, along with being a unanimous First Team selection ... Holds the Harlan High School record for longest reception, a 97-yard touchdown ... Also was a part of the school's fastest 4x1 time of 40.09 on the track team ... Named to the honor roll three times.

Coach's Quote - "G’Ivori is a dynamic back with big-play speed and vision. He can hit the home run any time he touches the ball and comes from a fast-rising program. Excited to add a Hawk from Harlan and Coach Salas to our offense."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Vincent Johnson, Jr., OL - Sulphur Springs (Sulphur Springs, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'5"/315

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 39

Notable Offers - Baylor, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas State

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 39 inside offensive lineman and the No. 64 prospect in the state of Texas ... Prepped at Sulphur Springs High School for coach Brandon Faircloth ... Was named to the Podilla Poll First Team All-State and the TWSA Third Team All-State ... Has earned a First Team All-District Selection ... Named District Newcomer of the Year ... Also ran track in high school, recording a time of 10.6 in the 100m.

Coach's Quote - "Vincent is an athletic tackle with great feet and upside. He bends, moves well in space and has the frame to become a big-time protector in our offense. Fired up to add a Wildcat from Sulphur Springs and Coach Faircloth.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Brock King, DB - Port Arthur Memorial (Beaumont, TX)

Height/Weight - 5'11"/180

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 121

Notable Offers - Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 121 cornerback and the No. 188 prospect out of the state of Texas ... Prepped at Port Arthur Memorial for coach Brian Morgan ... First Team All-District as a junior ... Named Texas Newcomer of the Year during his sophomore season ... Joins teammate Ace Martin with TCU for the class of 2026 ... Also ran track in high school.

Coach's Quote - "Brock is a quick, competitive corner who loves to challenge every throw. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage and has the ball skills we want on the back end. Excited to add a playmaker from Port Arthur & Coach Morgan to our secondary."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Ace Martin, RB - Port Arthur Memorial (Beaumont, TX)

Height/Weight - 5'11"/190

Star Rating - ★★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers - California, Houston, Kentucky, Tulsa

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's No. 22 running back and the No. 52 prospect out of the state of Texas ... Prepped at Port Arthur Memorial for coach Brian Morgan ... Also ran track in high school ... Joins teammate Brock King on TCU's class of 2026.

Coach's Quote - "Amante is a tough, explosive back who runs behind his pads and finishes runs. He’s productive, versatile and can impact the game in multiple ways. Fired up to add a Titan from Port Arthur and Coach Morgan to our backfield."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Duncan McGhee, DL - Texas (HS) (Texarkana, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'4"/275

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 93

Notable Offers - Arizona State, Arkansas State, Baylor, Houston

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 93 defensive lineman and the No. 109 overall prospect in Texas … Prepped at Texas High School for coach Gerry Stanford ... Four-year letterman in football ... Also lettered in powerlifting ... Tallied 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and four sacks as a junior to earn District 7-5A Division II Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Coach's Quote - Duncan is a powerful interior defensive lineman with rare size and production. He controls the line of scrimmage, disrupts run games and can push the pocket as a pass rusher. Fired up to add a Tiger from Texas HS and Coach Stanford to our front."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Khamill Pruitt, WR - Lamar (Arlington, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'2"/185

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 88

Notable Offers - Kansas State, Northwestern, Washington State, Arizona

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 88 wide receiver and the No. 74 overall prospect in Texas … Prepped at Lamar High School for coach ToBilly Skinner ... Three-year letterman in football ... Also lettered in track ... Posted 1,431 all-purpose yards to go along with 62 receptions and 14 touchdowns ... Named the District 8-6A Offensive Player of the Year.

Coach's Quote - "Khamill is a smooth, vertical threat with real top-end speed. He stretches the field, wins one-on-ones and has the track times to back it up. Fired up to add a Viking from Lamar to our receiver group."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Cooper Reid, WR - Dripping Springs (Dripping Springs, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'4"/195

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 221

Notable Offers - Arizona State, California, Houston, Kansas

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 221 wide receiver and the No. 216 overall prospect in Texas … Prepped at Dripping Springs High School for coach Galen Zimmerman ... Tallied 2,420 receiving yards in his final three seasons, including 1,006 yards as a junior ... Snagged 39 career touchdowns with a career-high 17 as a senior.

Coach's Quote - "Cooper is a big, reliable target who wins in contested situations and stretches the field vertically. He plays fast, catches everything, and comes from a program that knows how to compete at a high level. Excited to add a Tiger from Dripping Springs and to Coach Zimmerman our receiver room."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Devan Robison, OL - Pasadena Memorial (Houston, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'3"/325

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 52

Notable Offers - Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, Stanford

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 54 interior offensive lineman and the No. 99 overall prospect in Texas … Prepped at Pasadena Memorial High School for coach Colton Freeman ... Earned First team 22-6A All-District Honors as a junior ... Also served as the team's long snapper.

Coach's Quote - "Devan is a physical interior lineman who plays with strength and finish. He moves people off the ball and brings a nasty edge in the run game. Proud to add a Maverick from Pasadena Memorial and Coach Freeman to the trenches."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

James Scott, WR - Oak Ridge (Houston, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'5"/215

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 118

Notable Offers - Houston, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State

Scouting Report - Rated as the nation's 118th wide receiver and the No. 107 prospect out of the state of Texas ... Prepped at Oak Ridge High School for coach Tyler Blackshire ... First Team All-District selection.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Zachary Taylor, DB - Katy Jordan (Katy, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'0"/180

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 38

Notable Offers - Houston, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Air Force

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 38 cornerback and the No. 60 overall prospect in Texas … Prepped at Katy Jordan High School for coach Mike Rabe ... Three-year letterman in football ... Also participated in track and soccer ... Recorded 53 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception as a junior to go along with a 53-yard touchdown pass ... Ran a 10.51 100m dash ... Earned First Team All-District honors in 2024 ... Named track's team MVP in 2024 ... Also named Academic All-District in 2024 and 2023.

Coach's Quote - "Zach is a physical safety who plays fast and downhill but can still cover in space. He brings toughness, production and a great motor every Friday night. Fired up to add a Warrior from Katy HS and Coach Rabe to our defense."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Will Terry, LS - Iowa Colony (Manvel, TX)

Height/Weight - 6'4"/230

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 2

Notable Offers - N/A

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 2 longsnapper … Prepped at Manvel High School for coach Kirk Martin ... Four-year letterman in football ... Also participated in track and field.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Ace Theus, WR - Duncanville (Dallas, TX)

Height/Weight - 5'9"/175

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position No. 93

Notable Offers - Abilene Christian, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Utah,

Scouting Report - Rated the nation's No. 93 wide receiver and the No. 78 overall prospect in Texas … Prepped at Duncanville High School for coach Reginald Samples ... Tallied 1,190 all-purpose yards as a senior including 465 receiving yards, 380 rushing yards, 140 kick return yards, and 205 punt return yards ... Caught 58 passes for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior ... Also ran track where he posted a season-best 10.68 in the 100m as a junior.

Coach's Quote - "Ayson is an explosive receiver who can win inside, outside, and from the backfield. His mentality is second to none. A playmaker who will bring explosive, big-play ability to the frogs! Excited to add a Panther from Duncanville to our receiver room."

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

The future of Horned Frog football is looking bright as TCU continues to bring in immense talent. After the conclusion of the regular season, the Frogs will now use this time to rest and recover ahead of their bowl game in a few weeks.

