TCU Baseball Defeats UT Arlington 3-1
Runs were hard to come by for both squads in TCU's 3-1 victory over UT Arlington on Tuesday night; the Horned Frogs' two runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings were enough to take down the visiting Mavericks.
TCU struck first in the bottom of the second inning as Isaac Cadena hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring designated hitter Noah Franco from third. Nobody crossed home plate again until the seventh inning. With one man on in the seventh inning, Nolan Traeger drove in Cadena with an RBI single to right field, and in the following inning, Franco doubled to left field, scoring leadoff man Colton Griffin, giving the Horned Frogs a comfortable 3-0 lead.
UT Arlington's only run came in the top of the ninth courtesy of a Xavier Melendez groundout to first base, which brought Jackson Hill home.
The story of the game on both sides was pitching. TCU and UT Arlington deployed eight arms each. Kole Klecker started the game on the mound, but only pitched one frame, striking one batter out and allowing zero runs on zero hits. Mason Bixby threw next, also going just one inning and allowing no runs or hits. Cohen Feser was the only Horned Frog pitcher to pitch more than one frame, throwing for two innings and allowing one hit. Noah Franco, Kaden Smith, Nate Stern, Louis Rodriguez, and Kade Eudy all pitched an inning each for TCU. Eudy was the only one to allow a run, but he did earn the save.
Horned Frog pitchers held the Mavericks to just three hits while TCU's offense recorded nine. TCU will be back in action on Friday in Tuscon, Arizona for its three-game series against Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.