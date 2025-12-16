TCU Survives Incarnate Word in Nail-Biting Win

The TCU Horned Frogs flirted with disaster, but ultimately got the job done in a nail-biting 69-65 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday, Dec. 15, at Schollmaier Arena.

Incarnate Word (5-6), led by senior guard Davion Bailey, came out swinging in the first half. Bailey couldn’t seem to miss — he finished the evening with 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting — and the Cardinals roared out to a 37-31 halftime lead. But the Frogs (7-3) rallied in the second half of play, outscoring Incarnate Word 38-28 en route to the comeback win.

Head coach Jamie Dixon credited the team for delivering down the stretch, though he believes the team can perform better than it did on Monday night.

“We got to figure this out,” Dixon said. “It’s a win. We’re still in a good spot. We’re on the bubble. We got games to get, wins to get. But we’re better than this.”

The David Punch Show Delivers Once Again

David Punch dunks the ball in TCU's win over Texas State on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. | X: @TCUBasketball

If it weren’t for the heroics of sophomore David Punch, TCU would most likely be staring down the barrel of a disastrous start to the season.

Punch, who scored 17 points and collected 13 rebounds to will the Frogs to the win against Incarnate Word, was the catalyst for the comeback. He blocked five shots, posted his second straight double-double, and made key baskets down the stretch. When asked how he’s able to punch (pun absolutely intended) above his weight when playing the center position, Punch said that it’s because of his will to succeed.

David Punch in TCU’s win over UIW:



17 PTS

13 REB (career high)

1 AST

5 BLK (career high)



His stock continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/aYbRTGVVs7 — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) December 16, 2025

“I just wanted it more,” he said. “I just want it more than them, simply as that. Basketball’s a lot of things, but most of the time it’s just how bad do you want it? I want it more than them, simple.”

In addition to the win, Punch became the first player since Kevin Samuel to have 10 straight contests with at least one block. Samuel has the longest streak of any Horned Frog when he did so in 11 consecutive games back in 2020-21.

Brock Harding’s Clutch Baskets

With the game tied at 65 apiece after Bailey hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with a little over a minute to play, TCU needed a bucket. Enter Brock Harding, who delivered a clutch putback layup to give the Frogs a 67-65 advantage.

Brock Harding in the clutch again for TCU. pic.twitter.com/hfJ36KF983 — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) December 16, 2025

TCU then forced a Cardinals turnover with 15 seconds to go, meaning that Incarnate Word had no choice but to send the Frogs to the free throw line. Harding was the man who had to seal the game, and despite shooting less than 70% from the line this season, he made both shots from the charity stripe to salt it away.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

TCU will have a couple days to regroup before playing Oral Roberts on Dec. 18 at Schollmaier Arena. After that, just two more nonconference games await before Big 12 competition starts on Jan. 3 versus Baylor.

