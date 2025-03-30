TCU Baseball Dominates Houston in Game 2
Following a tough loss on Friday, TCU rolled Houston in a 12-0 win. The Horned Frogs grabbed the lead in the first inning and never looked back.
The pitching staff was terrific in the win. Caedmon Parker made his first start since March 7th and looked sharp. He threw five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks and striking out three. Kade Eudy took over and pitched three hitless innings while striking out two.
After taking a 1-0 lead, the Horned Frogs added more in the second. A leadoff walk by Anthony Silva allowed Karson Bowen to bring him home on a RBI single. A couple batters later, Sawyer Strosnider went to the opposite field for a two-run homer to make it 4-0.
That wouldn't be the last time he left the yard. In the ninth, he hit a three-run homer. He went 4-5 with five RBIs and his second game with multiple home runs. He has been swinging a red-hot bat, bringing his average up to .379 with 39 hits and 32 RBIs.
Noah Franco and Jack Bell also registered multiple hit games. The Cougars pitching staff struggled mightily against the Horned Frogs. They allowed 11 hits and walked 10 batters. TCU struck for eight runs in the final three innings.
There was also a heartwarming moment for the Traeger family in the ninth inning. Jax Traeger pitched the final inning and catching him? His brother, Nolan Traeger. Jax struck out the final three hitters to end the game. It was a sweet moment for them in their hometown. On a personal note, I was lucky enough to play on a couple baseball teams with my brother and it always felt surreal when we were both on the field making plays.
TCU improved to 20-8 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play. For the third straight weekend, Sunday will decide the series. Franco will get the start and first pitch is slated for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
