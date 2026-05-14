What The Frogs Needed and What Happened

Flash back to last week

Overall, TCU didn’t get much assistance; however, the Horned Frogs moved up to sixth in the standings, overtaking Cincinnati. The standings remain crowded, and TCU still has room to move. Here's where Horned Frogs fans should turn their attention this weekend.

Series What TCU Needed Result Outcome Kansas vs WVU Kansas sweep WVU West Virginia swept Kansas ❌ K-State vs Cincinnati K-State win series Cincinnati won 2-1 ❌ OSU vs ASU ASU win series OSU won 2-1 ❌ Baylor vs UCF Baylor wins series UCF won 2-1 ❌ Houston vs Arizona Houston wins series Houston won 2-1 ✔️ Texas Tech vs BYU Texas Tech wins series Texas Tech won 2-1 ✔️ TCU vs. Utah TCU Sweep Utah Frogs swept 3-0 ✔️

The Biggest Weekend Left on TCU's Schedule

TCU bounced back last week with a home series sweep of the Utah Utes. What could have been a disaster in the standings for the Frogs has turned into a major opportunity this week. TCU stands three games back of the second seed and a game back of the third seed.

The Frogs face their toughest challenge yet as they travel to Morgantown to play No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers in the final series of the regular season.

The Mountaineers are the hottest team in the Big 12, winning seven straight games, no game bigger than the three in Lawrence. West Virginia went on the road to Lawrence with an opportunity to keep their dreams of a regular-season conference championship title alive. In a battle between the top teams in the league, it wasn’t close. The Mountaineers outscored the Jayhawks 22-5 over the weekend.

All that matters now is this series between West Virginia and TCU. If TCU can sweep West Virginia, the Frogs will overtake the Mountaineers in the standings. A tall task for the Frogs, but no better position to control your own fate with the Big 12 Tournament coming up.

TCU enters the final weekend of Big 12 play with tournament positioning still on the line as the Horned Frogs travel to Morgantown to face No. 9 West Virginia | Emma Swinney | KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Kansas Bounces Back Against BYU

Starting at the top of the standings, Kansas got a reality check last week against BYU. A Sweep by the Jayhawks would help the Frogs out in more ways than one. With the series sweep, Kansas would stay atop the standings; TCU can’t overtake them, and BYU would stay behind the Frogs in the standings. BYU sits with a 13-14 Big 12 record, 3 games back of the Frogs, and one win from Kansas would lock the Frogs ahead of the BYU Cougars.

Houston Upsets Arizona State

Houston helped out the Frogs last weekend. Can they do it again? The Sun Devils are in play for the regular-season conference title, and odds are they will increase their chances by playing the Houston Cougars, who sit at the bottom of the conference. However unlikely it may seem, if Houston can get one game at home, the Frogs can overtake the Sun Devils with a sweep of their own. However, a sweep by Arizona State would end the Frogs’ chances of climbing above them in the standings.

Kansas State Wins on the Road Against UCF

TCU fans were rooting against Kansas State last week, but that changed this time. Similar to the situation with Arizona State, TCU sits a game back of UCF, which sits at fourth. Kansas State can climb over two teams, Utah and Baylor, and more importantly, punch its ticket into the Big 12 tournament. With only the top twelve teams making the bracket, Houston will be playing desperately, which is what TCU needs.

Arizona Beats Oklahoma State in Stillwater

Oklahoma State sits just ahead of TCU in the standings, due to them winning the series against the Frogs two weeks ago. Arizona, on the other hand, sits right above Houston, second-to-last in the Big 12.

This series is the clearest path for the Frogs to move up in the standings. Win more games than the Cowboys, and they move up to fifth. What’s the difference between the fifth and sixth seed? The fifth seed gets a bye to the quarterfinal with a matchup against the fourth seed, and the sixth seed has to play the third seed, and if they advance, they are rewarded with a matchup with the number second overall seed.

Make sure to keep an eye on this series between the Wildcats and Cowboys, as even one win by either team could massively impact TCU.

Texas Tech Wins Against Cincinnati

Cincinnati was overtaken by TCU last weekend as they won the series 2-1 over Kansas State. TCU calls upon the Red Raiders to help them out. The Frogs are a game ahead of the Bearcats; a Red Raider win, or two, could help keep TCU at sixth, which is important as staying at sixth and avoiding the seventh or lower means a bye to the quarterfinals.

Utah Defends Home Field Against Baylor

This series can’t affect the Frogs directly in the standings. Ever so, Baylor is a game ahead of Utah in the conference. This series will determine who the ninth seed and tenth seed are, but either team could climb as high as eighth.

Even though the stakes aren’t exactly high, a weekend series that acts as a potential Big 12 tournament game is definitely one to watch.

Join the Conversation on KillerFrogs.com

The final Big 12 baseball weekend is here, and TCU is in the thick of it. Whatever the results, TCU has to control what it can control, and everything will fall into place. Who do you think will win this weekend, and can the Frogs finish the season strong? Talk with fellow fans over on the Frog Forum