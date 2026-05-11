TCU baseball did not just win a series this weekend. The Horned Frogs found a formular that can travel into the postseason.

For the third straight game, TCU leaned on pitching depth, timely defense and a bullpen that refused to let Utah back into the weekend. The result was a complete Big 12 sweep and one of the Frogs' most important momentum-building stretches of the season. Let’s take a look at this Mother's Day performance.

How TCU's Bullpen Took Over the Weekend

It was a beautiful performance from the TCU bullpen, which was much needed as Zack James struggled in his start today. The Horned Frogs' relievers threw 5 2/3 scoreless and dominant innings to help TCU hold on to a 4-3 win over Utah and earn the series sweep. The victory marks the ninth straight win at Lupton Stadium.

Like yesterday, the Utes struck first, jumping out to an early lead in the second inning with a pair of runs on four hits. However, with runners on the corners and one out, Zack James locked in and was able to limit the damage with a critical strikeout for out number two. He then got a ground ball to end the inning.

The Frogs would not be stopped for long, as Chase Brunson led off the bottom half of the inning with a base hit. He then advanced and moved to third on a Nolan Traeger double. The Frogs would then take advantage with the bases loaded and only one out. Jack Bell was able to work the count and earn a walk to cut the lead in half. Then Preston Gamster delivered a base hit to tie the game at two.

TIE GAME!@GamsterPreston sneaks one through the left side to knot the game at two!#GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/oiSyKOAUlt — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 10, 2026

The Frogs nearly added more damage in the inning, but a very impressive diving catch on Colton Griffin's line drive resulted in a sacrifice fly as Noah Franco scored to give the Frogs a 3-2 lead.

Then we headed to the third, where both teams traded runs. Utah tied the game at three in the third with a leadoff home run. That would be it for the Utes in the inning. However, the Frogs struck again as Sawyer Strosnider led off with a double in the bottom of the frame. Chase Brunson also managed to get on base, and he and Strosnider executed a perfect double steal, putting them both in scoring position. Then Rob Liddington's grounder drove in Strosnider, giving the Frogs a 4-3 lead.

The Horned Frog defense was everywhere in this game and came up big in the next two innings as they turned an inning-ending double play. Then Nate Stern came in and shut Utah down. He entered after a one-out walk and got the double play to get out of the inning. Stern then got into a bind in the fifth with the bases loaded and only one out due to three walks. Again, Stern came up big and escaped on another double-play ball. Stern pitched 2.2 innings, allowing no runs, no hits, three walks, and two strikeouts.

The Frogs would then turn to Mason Brassfield, who was lights out again, keeping Utah scoreless. He threw two innings, allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout. Utah had no answers despite being down only one run late in the game.

Brassfield strikes out one around a one-out walk in the seventh.#GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/8WTXZUPeoL — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 10, 2026

And finally, the Horned Frogs turned to their closer, Tanner Sagosupe, who earned his second save of the series, allowing no hits, no runs, no walks, and one strikeout. The duo of Mason Brassfield and Tanner Sandridge allowed just one baserunner over the final three innings to earn the win. Sagouspe retired all three batters he faced to capture his fifth save of the year.

The Formula TCU Needs To Carry Forward

It was an all-around great game and series for the Frogs, and they are trending in the right direction. The question remains: can they stay consistent?

Next Up For The Frogs

With the sweep, TCU baseball improves to 32-18 overall and 16-11 in Big 12 play, putting the Horned Frogs in position to make a late push up the conference standings.

Now comes the real test

TCU heads to Morgantown for its final regular-season road series against ranked West Virginia, a team currently sitting near the top of the Big 12 standings after taking a series from Kansas this weekend. The Frogs have not won a series in Morgantown since 2021.

If TCU's bullpen continues pitching the way it did against Utah, the Horned Frogs may suddenly become one of the more dangerous teams entering the postseason.

Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

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