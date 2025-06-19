TCU Baseball: Four Horned Frogs Will Wear the Stars and Stripes this Summer
TCU Baseball fans received some exciting news earlier this week as Noah Franco, Tommy LaPour, Nolan Traeger, and assistant coach Bill Mosiello, will head to Cary, North Carolina to participate in the Stars vs Stripes intrasquad series for roster spots on the USA Collegiate National Team.
In his freshman campaign, outfielder/pitcher Noah Franco burst on to the scene with an exciting first year as a Horned Frog. Hitting from the left side, Franco slashed .313/.396/.548 with 16 doubles and 11 homeruns while batting in the middle of the lineup for the majority of the season. When he wasn't in the outfield, the freshman spent some of his time pitching for the Frogs as he logged 12.1 IP with 18 Ks and an OBA of .245.
Another freshman, Nolan Traeger, was also invited to the USA CNT training camp as well. Traeger became the starting catcher for the Frogs after platooning with Karson Bowen for a good portion of the 2025 season. In his first season as Horned Frog, Traeger slashed .327/.429/.472 with a team-low 29 strikeouts at the plate among qualified starters.
From the Frogball pitching staff, friday night starter Tommy LaPour also earned an invitation to the USA CNT training camp. LaPour was a workhorse for the Frogs in 2025 as he logged 90.1 IP with 88 Ks and a 3.09 ERA. The RHP also had a WHIP of 1.15 and an OBA of .231.
Along with the trio of Horned Frog ballplayers, hitting/assistant coach Bill Mosiello will be the 3rd base coach for the Stars team in North Carolina. Mosiello made his first appearance with the USA CNT back in 2017 as he was an assistant coach for the 18U squad.
The final roster for the USA CNT will be released on July 3rd as 56 of the country's best draft ineligible collegiate players will compete in a Stars vs Stripes 5-game series. After the final team is announced, the CNT will take on some of Japan's best in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series.
TCU Baseball has had a history with players making an impact on USA Baseball collegiate teams. Most recently in 2023, it was Anthony Silva, Ben Abeldt, and Bowen that were invited to the training camp, with Abeldt making the USA CNT two years in a row.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.