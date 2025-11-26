Potential Head Coaching Moves for TCU Amid Hot Seat
With speculation floating around Fort Worth about moving on from Sonny Dykes, let’s take a look at potential suitors that the Horned Frogs could look toward pursuing. The head coaching carousel is in full effect, and if TCU wants to make a move, it must be sooner rather than later.
Collin Klein, OC/QB Coach, Texas A&M:
Hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January 2024, Collin Klein has been one of several names being thrown around in the coaching carousel. After an 8-5 record in his first season, he, alongside head coach Mike Elko, now sits atop the SEC standings with a 10-0 record and a 7-0 conference record.
One aspect that makes Klein a suitable option for TCU is his prior experience playing in the Big 12 with Kansas State. He was a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist and 2012 Johnny Unitas Award winner. He began his coaching career in 2014 as an assistant director of recruiting and defensive quality control. He was an offensive graduate assistant in 2015 before becoming the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa. He returned to Kansas State in 2017 and coached with the Wildcats through the 2023 season. He had immense success with the Wildcats in his first full season as offensive coordinator, leading Kansas State to a Big 12 title in 2022.
Klein has coached in four bowl games in the last four years, including the Texas, Sugar, Pop-Tarts, and Las Vegas Bowls. The Aggies' rush offense ranked 2nd in the SEC last season and 26th in the nation, while the offensive line ranked 10th in the country. The 36-year-old could bring stability and a new, fresh vision to the Horned Frogs, should they move on from Sonny Dykes.
Jon Sumrall, Head Coach, Tulane:
The Tulane Green Wave has gone 17-7 overall (12-2 in AAC) in Jon Sumrall’s second season in New Orleans. He led Tulane to a bowl appearance in his first season, but lost to No. 22 Army in the Gasparilla Bowl.
His coaching career began in 2005 at the University of Kentucky as a graduate assistant, following three seasons as a linebacker with the Wildcats. He then spent stints at San Diego (2007-2011), Tulane (2012-2014), Troy (2055-2017), Ole Miss (2018), and Kentucky (2019-2021) as an assistant coach. He took his first head coaching job with Troy in 2022 and was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year in his first season. Sumrall would lead the Trojans to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference titles before taking a job at Tulane in 2024.
Sumrall is 40-11 in his three-plus years as a head coach. Now in 2025, he has led Tulane to an 8-2 overall record and a 5-1 record in the AAC. The Texarkana, TX, native could be a candidate if the Frogs decide on a new direction for the football program.
What's Next for the Horned Frogs?
The Horned Frogs will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday, Nov. 29, to wrap up the regular season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.