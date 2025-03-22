TCU Baseball: Frogs Dominate in Game 1 vs Texas Tech
On Friday night, TCU Horned Frogs (16-6) opened their second conference series with a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-12). The 13-2 victory brought the Frogs back to .500 in conference play with a 2-2 record and also helped TCU move to a 6-0 record in Friday night games.
Tommy LaPour got the Friday-night start for the 2nd weekend in a row and it's safe to say that the righty didn't disappoint. The sophomore threw 6.0 innings allowing 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks while striking out 6 Texas Tech hitters in the process.
The TCU offense got the scoring started in small doses. First it was a fielder's choice by Jack Bell that scored Chase Brunson, next it was another RBI groundout by Cole Cramer that scored Isaac Cadena.
After Logan Hughes tied the game for the Red Raiders with a solo-homerun, TCU began to break things open with 2 outs in the 3rd inning as Nolan Traeger tripled in the left-center gap scoring both Brunson and Noah Franco. To make matters worse for the Red Raiders, Anthony Silva homered for the third time this year to add 2 more runs to TCU's lead.
After the 5-run 3rd inning from the Frogs, TCU kept firm control for the last 6 innings. Cramer singled in the 4th to make it 7-1, and Silva reached on a fielder's choice to score Brunson making it 8-1.
Texas Tech responded in the 5th with an RBI groundout from Kyeler Thompson scoring Tracer Lopez, but the Frogs offense wasn't nearly satisfied with their 6-run lead heading into the final 4 innings. With the bases loaded in the 6th inning, TCU made it 9-2 when Traeger was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
In the 7th, both teams went scoreless for the second time in the evening. Coming outn of the bullpen first for the Horned Frogs, and sitting the Red Raiders down in order, was Gianluca Shinn. Shinn notched two strikeouts while working his off-speed pitches extremely well throughout the inning.
The Frogs offense finished on an especially high note by scoring 4 runs in the 8th inning, all without recording a hit. An error to start the inning, accompanied by 3 walks and a wild pitch allowed TCU to take a 13-2 lead heading into the 9th inning.
Zack James closed Game 1 for the Horned Frogs tallying 2 strikeouts and sending the Red Raiders back to the dugout in order.
On top of the Frogball win, Anthony Silva reached a career milestone with his 4 RBI performance as the TCU shortstop now has 100 RBI in his collegiate career.
TCU will look to win the series and stay undefeated on the road tomorrow in Game 2 of the series with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. On the mound tomorrow for the Frogs, it's none other than the two-way player Noah Franco getting the Saturday start.
