TCU Baseball Gets Blanked in Loss to Oklahoma in Big 12 Tournament
It was a rough day at the plate for TCU as they fell to the one seed Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 4-0. The Sooners broke through in the fourth inning as a walk and a single put runners on first and second for Jackson Nicklaus. He delivered with a RBI double to put the Sooners up 1-0.
Later in the inning, Kendall Pettis came through with a RBI single to make it 2-0. The fourth inning plagued starting pitcher Payton Tolle as he threw 32 pitches in the inning. The Sooners got to Tolle again in the sixth as Nicklaus and Anthony Makenzie homered on back-to-back pitches to give OU a 4-0 advantage.
That would end the day for Tolle as he went 5.1 innings giving up six hits, four earned runs, three walks with nine strikeouts. Ultimately, it didn't really matter how good or bad Tolle pitched because the offense was shut down by Braden Davis. He pitched a complete game shutout giving up just four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. It was a tremendous day for the junior as he had command of the strike zone all evening.
The only hits in the ballgame came from Sam Myers (2), Karson Bowen and Kurtis Byrne. No one on TCU advanced past second base. It was a rough day at the plate for the Frogs. There was an opportunity for TCU to score a run in the first, but a great play from Pettis robbing Byrne of a double prevented that. The Oklahoma outfield was terrific all game.
TCU now falls into the loser's bracket and will face the No. 6 seed Kansas State Wildcats at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
