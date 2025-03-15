TCU Baseball: Horned Frogs Open Conference Play with a 3-2 Win vs Arizona State
On Friday night, the TCU Horned Frogs (14-4) edged out the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-6) by a score of 3-2 to open up Big 12 conference play. With the weather conditions how they were, a low-scoring affair was not something that many expected. Even Karson Bowen, catcher for the Horned Frogs, said in the postgame presser that he was shocked that there weren't more baseballs that ended up over the fence.
The story of Friday night's game was the pitching for TCU. With Caedmon Parker out with some arm soreness, Kirk Saarloos turned to his usual Saturday starter, Tommy LaPour, to fill in for Parker on Friday night.
After struggling in his last two starts, it's safe to say that LaPour did his job Friday night by throwing 5.0 innings while only allowing two runs. He gave up six hits and two walks but minimized Arizona State's chances of scoring with a few big outs to get the Frogs out of danger.
On the offensive side of things, Noah Franco shined on Friday night with a 2-run homerun that narrowly stayed within the foul pole in left field. Franco ended the game going 2 for 4 with the homerun and a single that led to Franco scoring the go-ahead run in the 4th inning. With the two hits Friday, Franco now joins some other Horned Frogs that are also hitting .300 on the season.
While the Horned Frog defense had a couple of errors that led to unearned runs for the Sun Devils, they were also a major factor in the team's first conference win. In the first inning, a triple hit off the wall by Nu'u Contrades turned sour for Arizona State after he was sent to the plate due to some confusion in the outfield.
Perfect relay throws from Isaac Cadena, Anthony Silva, and the eventual tag by Karson Bowen for the out at home plate. Had the Sun Devils scored in the 1st inning with the inside the park homerun, the game might've ended with the Horned Frogs on the other side of things. Anthony Silva also had multiple nice plays in the infield that kept the opposition from capitalizing on the few chances they got to score.
Later in the game, after Tommy LaPour's day was done on the mound, Braeden Sloan took over with runners on 1st and 2nd in the 6th inning. With TCU stuck in a tough spot, Sloan did his job to perfection as he got out of the jam in 10 pitches, keeping the momentum out of Arizona State's hands.
From then on, Sloan continued to dominate like he has all season out of the Horned Frog bullpen. The tall lefty stunned the Sun Devils as he threw 4.0 no hit innings and closed out the game while tallying 4 strikeouts in the process. In the last 13.2 innings he's pitched, Sloan also hasn't allowed a run.
Not only did Braeden Sloan earn the save in Friday night's win, but the lefty hit a career milestone reaching 100 strikeouts in his collegiate career.
TCU Baseball returns to the diamond on Saturday at 2 p.m. where they will look to win the series and move to 2-0 in conference play. True freshman Mason Brassfield will get the start on Saturday looking to continue his stellar start to the season.