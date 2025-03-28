TCU Baseball: Houston Preview
TCU heads to Houston for a Big 12 showdown looking to keep its momentum rolling.
The Horned Frogs enter the series at 19-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play after a sweep of UTRGV and a strong series win at Texas Tech. Houston, sitting at 14-10 and 2-4 in the Big 12, is coming off a series victory against UCF and will aim to build on that success at home.
The all-time series between these two programs is deadlocked at 52-52-2, but recent history has been all TCU. The Horned Frogs have won nine straight against the Cougars, including a dominant sweep last season in Fort Worth. They haven’t played in Houston since 2010, when TCU left with another series sweep.
TCU’s pitching staff will look to contain a Houston lineup led by Connor McGinnis, who is hitting .373. The Cougars also boast a strong bullpen with Richie Roman leading the Big 12 in saves and Antoine Jean ranking second in the conference in strikeouts.
TCU will send Tommy LaPour, Caedmon Parker, and a yet-to-be-named Sunday starter to the mound for the series, while Houston will counter with a lineup that has power threats in Xavier Perez and Cade Climie. The Cougars have struggled defensively, ranking near the bottom of the Big 12 in stolen bases allowed, which could give TCU an advantage on the basepaths.
With both teams fighting for position in the Big 12 standings, this series presents a key opportunity. TCU, currently ranked No. 36 in RPI, will aim to continue its dominance over Houston and improve its road record under head coach Kirk Saarloos. Meanwhile, Houston looks to break its losing streak against the Horned Frogs and make a statement at home.
How to Watch & Listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs. Houston Cougars
Friday, March 28
6:30 pm CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Saturday, March 29
6:30 pm CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Sunday, March 30
1 pm CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App