Bummer Sooner... TCU Baseball Drops Weekend Series To Oklahoma

The Big 12 is a gauntlet for baseball and TCU is right in the thick of it. Before the season, coach Kirk Saarloos talked about the difficulty of the Frogs' schedule and we're seeing it unfold right now.

However, a home series loss to unranked Oklahoma (29-17, 11-7) wasn't among the expectations.

The series loss derailed talks of #21 TCU (28-18, 13-8) hosting another Regional tournament this year, putting them firmly in the group behind the top 16.

Friday night started off well with the Frogs securing a 9-7 victory on the back of three Bobby Goodloe RBIs. Cam Brown (3-2) secured the win with five relief innings pitched while Garrett Wright picked up his third save of the season. Seven of the nine runs came in the fifth inning and the win pushed TCU into a tie for first place with Oklahoma State. That standing, however, wouldn't last long.

TCU dropped the next two games 11-7 and 5-1.

Fans held out hope on Saturday of some Lupton magic as TCU turned an 11-4 deficit into 11-7 in the bottom of the ninth, but ran out of outs and they came up four short. Tommy Sacco drove in five thanks to a pair of home runs, his ninth and tenth of the season. In the bottom of the fifth, Saarloos was ejected.

Sunday's game didn't give the Frogs much to write home about, with their sole run coming via a Sacco RBI double. TCU gave up four runs with two outs in the first frame and weren't able to recover after.

Marcelo Perez (4-2) and Caleb Bolden (4-1) started the latter two games and Austin Krob returned to his Friday night role starting.

With eight games left on the schedule, TCU sits 1.5 games back of #3 Oklahoma State (34-13, 13-5) in the conference. The Frogs have series remaining with Kansas (20-29, 4-14) and Santa Clara (23-22, 11-13) and two midweek stints with Incarnate Word and Tarleton State. The Pokes have a series this weekend against #9 Texas Tech and close out the year against Baylor.

Up next for the Horned Frogs is a home date with Incarnate Word on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.