TCU Baseball Preview: vs. BYU
TCU returns to Big 12 action this week as the Horned Frogs host BYU for a three-game series at Lupton Stadium.
Due to impending weather concerns, the series will now feature a Thursday doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m., with the second game starting approximately 45 minutes after the first. The series finale is now tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday but could move back to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Horned Frogs enter the matchup riding a wave of momentum, having won back-to-back conference series against Texas Tech and Houston. TCU also continued its dominance in midweek contests, walking off UTSA in dramatic fashion Tuesday night.
The Frogs' pitching staff has been outstanding recently, recording two shutouts last week and posting a stellar 1.87 ERA over the last six games. At the plate, TCU is batting .282 on the season, with Chase Brunson reaching base safely in all 29 games he's played.
BYU comes into the series fresh off a victory at Oral Roberts, snapping a brief two-game losing skid. The Cougars have found mixed results in conference play, winning just one of three Big 12 series thus far. However, they have performed well on the road, securing victories in three of their four road series this season.
BYU’s offense has been solid, with the team hitting .289 collectively and led by Bryker Hurdsman, who boasts a .429 batting average—one of the best in the Big 12. Power hitter Cooper Vest has also been a force, leading the team with nine home runs and 31 RBIs.
With the conference race heating up, this series presents a key opportunity for both teams. TCU will aim to continue its recent dominance on the mound while capitalizing on its ability to manufacture runs through patience at the plate, ranking second in the Big 12 in walks drawn.
Meanwhile, BYU will look to its power hitters to keep pace with a Frogs squad that has been efficient in all facets of the game.
How to Watch & Listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs. BYU Cougars
Thursday, April 3
Game One - 3 p.m. CT
Game Two - approximately 30-45 minutes after Game One concludes
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App
Friday, April 4 OR Saturday, April 5
Game Three will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. If it can't be played on Friday, it will be played at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App