TCU Baseball Preview: vs. BYU

TCU baseball will host BYU in a weekend series that will not play out as originally planned due to inclement weather.

Tanner Johnson

Feb 22, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arkansas Razorbacks play the TCU Horned Frogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 2 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arkansas Razorbacks play the TCU Horned Frogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 2 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

15-11 (4-5 Big 12). 22-8 (5-4 Big 12). . 3pm CT (Thursday doubleheader); 6pm CT Friday OR 2pm CT Saturday. 540. ESPN+. April 3-5. BB vs BYU. 466

TCU returns to Big 12 action this week as the Horned Frogs host BYU for a three-game series at Lupton Stadium.

Due to impending weather concerns, the series will now feature a Thursday doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m., with the second game starting approximately 45 minutes after the first. The series finale is now tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday but could move back to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs enter the matchup riding a wave of momentum, having won back-to-back conference series against Texas Tech and Houston. TCU also continued its dominance in midweek contests, walking off UTSA in dramatic fashion Tuesday night.

The Frogs' pitching staff has been outstanding recently, recording two shutouts last week and posting a stellar 1.87 ERA over the last six games. At the plate, TCU is batting .282 on the season, with Chase Brunson reaching base safely in all 29 games he's played.

BYU comes into the series fresh off a victory at Oral Roberts, snapping a brief two-game losing skid. The Cougars have found mixed results in conference play, winning just one of three Big 12 series thus far. However, they have performed well on the road, securing victories in three of their four road series this season.

BYU’s offense has been solid, with the team hitting .289 collectively and led by Bryker Hurdsman, who boasts a .429 batting average—one of the best in the Big 12. Power hitter Cooper Vest has also been a force, leading the team with nine home runs and 31 RBIs.

With the conference race heating up, this series presents a key opportunity for both teams. TCU will aim to continue its recent dominance on the mound while capitalizing on its ability to manufacture runs through patience at the plate, ranking second in the Big 12 in walks drawn.

Meanwhile, BYU will look to its power hitters to keep pace with a Frogs squad that has been efficient in all facets of the game.

How to Watch & Listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs. BYU Cougars

Thursday, April 3
Game One - 3 p.m. CT
Game Two - approximately 30-45 minutes after Game One concludes
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App

Friday, April 4 OR Saturday, April 5
Game Three will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. If it can't be played on Friday, it will be played at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

