TCU Baseball Preview: vs, DBU
The TCU Horned Frogs (28-9, 11-4 Big 12) are fresh off a sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks that pushed them to second place in the conference with five weeks left. Now, after being ranked in all five polls, the Frogs will welcome the Dallas Baptist Patriots (24-11, 8-4 C-USA) to Lupton for their second and final meeting of the season.
Kirk Saaroos will hand the ball off to Trever Baumler for this one. Baumler is 2-3 on the season with a 7.00 ERA in 27 innings pitched this season while carrying 23 strikeouts to only eight walks allowed so far. In true TCU mid-week fashion, fans can expect this one to turn into a bullpen game with players such as Kaden Smith and Louis Rodriguez to log some innings.
The Patriots will turn to Jerrod Jenkins. The RHP is 5-0 on the year with a 4.88 ERA in 31.1 IP, supplying 31 strikeouts and 20 walks. DBU will look to carry their power numbers into this matchup. They rank 14th nationally in home runs (62) while 13th in slugging percentage (.541) and lead their conference in scoring with 8.8 runs per game.
Veteran catcher Grant Jay will be the name to watch as he broke the DBU career home run record this season and was named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List. Chayton Krauss paces the team in RBIs with 46, ranking 29th nationally. New-comer Keaton Grady is hitting .432 over the last ten games.
Frog Facts
1. Weekend Warriors
The Horned Frogs have increased their conference winning streak to eight games after their three-game sweep of Kansas.
2. Three-Bags are Free Bags
TCU ranks sixth nationally with 17 triples, and Sawyer Strosnider is third nationally with six.
3. Double Trouble
The infield duo of Anthony Silva and Cole Cramer have turned 15 double plays in their last 15 games, which is good for second in the Big 12 and 13th nationally.
