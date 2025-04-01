TCU Baseball Preview: vs UTSA
As the TCU Horned Frogs return home for a mid-week matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners, the team is fresh off a series win against Houston. They put up over 20 runs in the final two games to secure the series victory.
Once again, Kirk Saarloos will hand the ball over to Trever Baumler, who was dominant in last week's mid-week game against UTRGV. Baumler pitched seven innings, striking out six while only surrendering two hits and one earned run for his best outing of the season. The Roadrunners will turn to Gunnar Brown to get them going on the mound. Brown has pitched 17 innings and has allowed five runs, but he has struck out 20 batters to only ten walks surrendered.
UTSA, fresh off of a series sweep of FAU, lead the AAC in eight different statistical categories, including batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.478), and on-base percentage (.429), among other categories. Five Roadrunners are hitting over .300 on the season, with Mason Lytle pacing the team with a .391. This UTSA team is hot and can hit the ball well, so the Frogs will need Baumler to give another excellent performance on the mound.
Frog Facts
1. Rising the Ranks
TCU's RPI has risen 13 spots in the last week to number 33.
2. Seeing Double
The Frogs have turned 28 double plays this season, which ranks 6th in the country.
3. Bag Thief's
TCU ranks fifth in the conference in stolen bases with 45 on the year.
