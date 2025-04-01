Killer Frogs

TCU Baseball Preview: vs UTSA

The Frogs return home hoping to remain undefeated in mid-week matchups this season

JD Andress

TCU Head Coach, Kirk Saarloos discussing a call with the umpire against Fresno State, 03/07/2025
TCU Head Coach, Kirk Saarloos discussing a call with the umpire against Fresno State, 03/07/2025 / Brian McLean, OnAssignment/TCU On SI

466. . 6 PM CT. ESPN+. Tuesday, April 1. TCU UTSA BB. 21-8. 23-7. 2280

As the TCU Horned Frogs return home for a mid-week matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners, the team is fresh off a series win against Houston. They put up over 20 runs in the final two games to secure the series victory.

Once again, Kirk Saarloos will hand the ball over to Trever Baumler, who was dominant in last week's mid-week game against UTRGV. Baumler pitched seven innings, striking out six while only surrendering two hits and one earned run for his best outing of the season. The Roadrunners will turn to Gunnar Brown to get them going on the mound. Brown has pitched 17 innings and has allowed five runs, but he has struck out 20 batters to only ten walks surrendered.

UTSA, fresh off of a series sweep of FAU, lead the AAC in eight different statistical categories, including batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.478), and on-base percentage (.429), among other categories. Five Roadrunners are hitting over .300 on the season, with Mason Lytle pacing the team with a .391. This UTSA team is hot and can hit the ball well, so the Frogs will need Baumler to give another excellent performance on the mound.

Frog Facts

1. Rising the Ranks

TCU's RPI has risen 13 spots in the last week to number 33.

2. Seeing Double

The Frogs have turned 28 double plays this season, which ranks 6th in the country.

3. Bag Thief's

TCU ranks fifth in the conference in stolen bases with 45 on the year.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Baseball